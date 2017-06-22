Victoria Swarovski Got Married in a $1.3 Million Dress

Being the heiress of one of the biggest jewelry and crystal companies in the world definitely has its perks. Victoria Swarovski married her long-time boyfriend wearing a $1.3 million worth dress. She dated Werner Mürz, a property investor, for almost seven years before tying the knot on Friday.

The breath-taking dress is a creation of the designer Michael Cinco, whose work is mostly based in Dubai. The fairytale gown was embedded with believe it or not 500.000 Swarovski crystals. If you’ve ever dreamed of being a princess bride, Victoria just gave you the perfect example. Cinco made sure that she got a unique dress that weighs 46kg. Victoria took a big part in the process of designing the amazing gown. The original dress is actually a part of Michael’s Spring/Summer 2017 Collection. The designer altered it by adding sleeves to the gown and of course a humongous amount of crystals. The train of the dress, according to Michael is six meters long and is also bedazzled with crystals.

The gorgeous dress features a massive and voluminous A-line skirt, with a semi-transparent upper part, and long sleeves with floral embroidery. Her astonishing veil was eight meters long and she wore it over her face while walking down the aisle. Victoria chose a beautiful pair of white high-heeled sandals by Jimmy Choo. She finished off the look with semi-hoop earrings embedded with diamonds. The bride reportedly changed into one more dress, as sparkling and as glamorous as the first one. It was a silver strapless dress, decorated with what else than Swarovski crystals.

The wedding ceremony took place in the Cathedral of San Giusto in Trieste, Italy. The celebration lasted three whole days. On the first night, Victoria wore a breath-taking Michael Cinco red dress. The halter-neck dress featured a high-low skirt and was encrusted with ruby-red crystals. The glamorous gala happened at the luxurious Falisia Resort & Spa, and it was a red and white themed party where men were requested to wear white suits, while women were supposed to wear red dresses.

The 250 guests enjoyed the luxury wedding at the venue that was also decorated with the family’s crystals. The morning after the wedding ceremony the newlyweds hosted a goodbye brunch, finishing off one of the most amazing weddings ever.