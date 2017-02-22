Victoria by Victoria Beckham Fall 2017 RTW Line Is Filled With London’s Sky-Inspired Greys

The Victoria by Victoria Beckham fall/winter 2017-2018 ready-to-wear collection put on a great show in London with a very cool set of greys. As time has progressed, Victoria Beckham’s style choices have evolved to include crisp pleats on looser wide-legged pants and a more relaxed appearance overall. The collection built of greys was designed to mimic and pay tribute to the London sky.

The looks were as chic as everything else that Victoria Beckham touches has a chic appeal to it, so it is no wonder that the funnel-necked sweaters and wide-leg pants with pleated fronts in tonal shades of gray seem amazing. In order to maintain the level of her reputation everything associated with her name has to be next-level perfect.

Victoria Beckham loves the London sky, so she chooses all the shades of gray to represent it and covers models in her interpretation of the London sky with silhouettes that flow and move just as freely.

The inspiration of the Victoria by Victoria Beckham fall 2017 collection was not just the skies of London, but also the range of options that can be drawn from menswear. Her eye for tailoring withstood the test of time and the fickleness of trends so far. From what we have seen of the collection, we can expect this collection to not only do well in the immediate future, but also to do well down the line.

The cuts for fall are designed to be easy going and look good even in the autumn breeze. The sweaters have the most desirable weight to them, making them both comfortable and warm. The perfect sweater is a major find, but cue Victoria Beckham and her eye for fashion and design and we have what we’ve been looking for. The inclusion of color was not out of place, just a flash, similar to lightning working with the sky-themed color palette.

The Victoria by Victoria Beckham fall 2017 collection is a great way to test out the upgrade from slim and tight-fitting ensembles to longer clean lines and flowing fits. The London skyscape is shown all the way down to the double-decker bus. The double-decker bus is iconic, and thanks to careful ministrations of the design under Victoria Beckham’s eye, the collection also has Beckham’s Dover Street store on it.

The range of cardigans, jackets and even an olive green bomber jacket in a satin with a perfect sheen provided the options we need for winter. Some of the ensembles were less flattering than others, but there were not any ineffective pieces. The bulk of the collection was stunning and feels very personal and well thought out.

Photos courtesy of Vogue