Fashion

Victoria’s Secret x Balmain Collab First Look

By Updated on

Back in October, the lingerie giant Victoria’s Secret announced a partnership with the French fashion house Balmain. The creative director of Balmain Olivier Rousteing was tapped to design custom looks for the lingerie’s brand annual show that is set to happen in Shanghai. Besides the looks for the show (that are expected to be spectacular), the two fashion authorities will surprise us with a capsule collection that will be available in Victoria’s Secret stores just a day after the long-anticipated show. Each year Victoria’s Secret spares about $12 million to put this spectacle together. So, we can expect even more extravaganza now that Rousteing’s designs will appear on the runway.

Get ready for the unexpected. #VSxBALMAIN. 11.29.17.

A post shared by Victoria's Secret (@victoriassecret) on

You would be surprised how many things Balmain and Victoria’s Secret have in common. Balmain is well-known for its bodycon extremely sexy designs. Whenever Balmain holds a fashion show, Victoria’s Secret Angels and regulars are invited to model the pieces. Both brands design for women who aren’t afraid to show some skin and be comfortable with it. The Victoria’s Secret x Balmain collab will treat these ladies with pieces they can wear from the bedroom to the streets and parties. Victoria’s Secret collaboration with Balmain is the first time the lingerie brand has collaborated with another fashion house on an entire collection.

Victorias Secret x Balmain Collab First Look fringed jacket

Victorias Secret x Balmain Collab First Look spiked jacket

Both brands previously teased what we should all expect on the runway show in Shanghai that will happen very soon. Now they released more videos with a much closer look at the designs. Rousteing’s signature pieces will infuse the show with a couture vibe. The designs carry Balmain’s intricate aesthetic. You can see a lot of Rousteing’s craftsmanship and spiked details. One of the videos shows an oversized heavily beaded and sequined jacket paired with fishnet tights and over-the-knee boots. There are also more spiked-up leather looks and accessories.

Victorias Secret x Balmain Collab First Look beaded and sequined jacket

Victorias Secret x Balmain Collab First Look over-the-knee lace up boots

Victoria’s Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes also revealed her punky Balmain wings. The model will wear heart-shaped wings made of safety pins.

“One secret that you guys probably don’t know is that the Angels make their own wings. This took me like 800 hours to do this,” Jasmine tells Vogue on her fitting for the show.

Victorias Secret x Balmain Collab First Look spiked jacket

Victorias Secret x Balmain Collab First Look spiked choker

Well, they don’t, but she added a few extra safety pins to feel included in the process. The model went from pink to punk for her upcoming Victoria’s Secret show wearing one of the looks that Balmain did for the brand. More to come on November 28 at 10.p.m.

Victorias Secret x Balmain Collab First Look Jasmine Tookes

Photo Credit: Victoria’s Secret

