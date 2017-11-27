Fashion

Victoria’s Secret x Balmain Collection

Olivier Rousteing is taking Balmain places that no other designer has. The innovative wunderkind has done so much with the brand, which is very impressive. Their long-anticipated high-end collaboration with Victoria’s Secret is finally out. Olivier designed a limited-edition capsule for the lingerie brand. Dubbed #VSxBalmain, you can expect many unique looks from this exclusive line.

“The Victoria’s Secret team have been invited to my Balmain shows many times, and I have also been a guest on the VS front row. A year ago they came to me and said, why don’t we do something together? We came up with the punk theme, which is something really new for me. There are so many reference points for punk, from books to editorials in Vogue. I regrouped a lot of ideas I had in my mind for Balmain, as I channel a lot of rock ‘n’ roll in the collections.”- Rousteing told Vogue.

Balmain teased the collaboration many times since the brands made the announcement. Olivier’s designs feature the recognizable elements, heavy embellishments, and a punk theme. You will see a lot of studs, mesh, plaids, safety pins and more. The most expensive piece in the line is the bejeweled Swarovski Long Line Bra that costs $248. There is a matching pair of panties, also decorated with Swarovski crystals that are available for $48.

For each bra, you will find panties in the same style. You can buy the items as a pair, or get them separately.

Balmain x Victoria’s Secret capsule will be available both online and in-stores. The official release date is November 29. This is the first time that the lingerie brand is collaborating with a luxury fashion house on a runway and retail collection. So far they’ve only partnered with Brian Atwood who designs VS’s spectacular shoes. But they’ve always been exclusive for the runway. This year once again Atwood had the honors to introduce his latest work designed for the most sought-after show in the world.

The  Victoria’s Secret fashion show will air on November 28 on CBS at 10 p.m. Tomorrow you can take a sneak peek of how Olivier’s designs look on the gorgeous Angels and choose your favorite. That way you can follow the mesmerizing extravaganza and see most of the limited-edition pieces up-close. You will be very surprised to hear that everyone can get their hands on the capsule since the prices start at $28.

