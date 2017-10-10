Fashion

Viktor & Rolf Bridal Fall 2018 Collection at NYBFW

Danish designers Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren are known for their avant-garde approach to bridal collections. During the last day of NYBFW, they showed their Mariage Fall 2018 Collection. This is the third bridal collection of the designer duo. As expected, the wedding gowns were surreal, glamorous and diverse.

“With our Mariage fall 2018 collection, we combined our exploration of luxury bridal wear. Our sculptural designs are created with a focus on mingling signature elements such as bows and voluminous tulle, especially crafting a framework that is typical ‘Viktor & Rolf,’” Viktor and Rolf said in their statement.

Viktor & Rolf Bridal Fall 2018 Collection bridal voluminous ball gown tulle skirt

Viktor & Rolf Bridal Fall 2018 Collection bridal voluminous gown tulle skirt

Unlike many other designers who love to experiment with different styles and details, Viktor and Rolf stayed faithful to what they do best. Their newest fragrance is named Bonbon and comes in a pretty pink bottle, shaped like a bow. These cute bows are the signature detail of the designer duo. You can see them on everything Horsting and Snoeren do. Starting from their fragrances, the haute couture designs, and now they are a part of the bridal collection. Viktor and Rolf included dramatic, eye-catching bows on their voluminous ball gowns. They were plastered all over the skirts and added a fairytale-like vibe to the collection. Even the Viktor & Rolf wedding shoes featured dramatic bows.

Viktor & Rolf Bridal Fall 2018 Collection bridal mini dress

Viktor & Rolf Bridal Fall 2018 Collection bridal mini embellished dress bow detail

The designers looked back to the 60s for inspiration. Their brides wear heavyweight satin ball gowns with intricate embellishments. To add a bit of a playful vibe to the collection, Viktor and Rolf included 3-D Plexiglass flowers and crystals.

Viktor & Rolf Bridal Fall 2018 Collection bridal voluminous gown tulle skirt peplum detail embroidery

Viktor & Rolf Bridal Fall 2018 Collection bridal voluminous ball gown tulle skirt

Viktor & Rolf Bridal Fall 2018 Collection bridal voluminous ball gown bow details

Viktor & Rolf Bridal Fall 2018 Collection bridal voluminous ball gown bow details

The trend of versatile and contemporary wedding dresses is taking over Bridal Fashion Week since day one. The Danish designers joined the club with their chic bridal mini dresses, jumpsuit, and playsuit. Brides that are tired of the traditional ball gowns are going to be thrilled with these distinctive designs.

Viktor & Rolf Bridal Fall 2018 Collection bridal mini embellished dress long sleeves

Viktor & Rolf Bridal Fall 2018 Collection white jumpsuit front bow

Viktor & Rolf Bridal Fall 2018 Collection bridal white rompers train

The standout dress of the night was a breathtaking strapless gown that featured heart-shaped tulle details on the skirt. These charming heart details were also referred to as “love clouds” and were used in another less dramatic gown. The second one featured long sleeves, high neck, and an elegant toned down skirt.

Viktor & Rolf Bridal Fall 2018 Collection bridal voluminous gown tulle skirt heart details

Viktor & Rolf Bridal Fall 2018 Collection long sleeve gown heart shaped detail

The designer duo showed another breath-taking bridal collection. The minimalist designs left everyone in awe. Their signature cascade tulle gowns, bows, and flowers were upgraded for modern brides who want to make a big fashion statement.

Viktor & Rolf Bridal Fall 2018 Collection bridal simple dress embellished

Viktor & Rolf Bridal Fall 2018 Collection bridal voluminous ball gown

Photo Credit: Viktor & Rolf

