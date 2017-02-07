5 Vintage Fashion Staples from Urban Outfitters We Are Falling Hard For

Urban Outfitters is known for its top-notch vintage fashion staples and, nomen omen, urban inspirations one cannot help but fall in love with. For this forthcoming spring 2017 season, Urban Outfitters is treating us to staples with evoking vintage vibes that are making us fall even harder for the label, filling our wish lists with tons of items we want to get hands on right away.

What those who are not familiar with Urban Outfitters may not know, however, is that the label features a sustainable line within the line, dubbed the Urban Renewal Vintage Re-Made collection, which takes second-hand/vintage staples and customizes them to create something unique and 100% one-of-a-kind, indeed.

Since we also know that sharing is caring, we decided to find the best 5 vintage fashion staples from the Urban Outfitters’ Urban Renewal Vintage Re-Made collection for spring 2017, so that anyone of you can get inspired from as well.

1. Urban Frills

Embrace your inner Paris Hilton during the ‘00s with this pair of fancy cropped black jeans embellished with cascades of fringe detailing at the hems, the dynamicity of which will just make you stand out from the crowd any time you walk out the door. Get this pair of vintage jeans from Urban Outfitters here!

2. Urban Outfitters’ Nation

While fringes are a must-have on the hems of pants this season, printed graphics up on the front and back of a tee are the number one embellishments when it comes to fancy t-shirts. Get unapologetically casual-chic with this cropped t-shirt in blue; it will look effortlessly cool all year long, even during the pre-fall season. It’s still available for purchase here.

3. Vintage Fashion, Levi’s-Approved

Who doesn’t love a good pair of vintage Levi’s jeans? Customized with a cropped silhouette that screams “Nineties!”, this pair of Levi’s jeans also grants you the uniqueness of owning a one-of-a-kind fashion item, as those at Urban Outfitters always customize their staples differently. Get this pair for you here!

4. Urban Outfitters’ Postcards

Denim skirts are always an odi et amo item, with people either loving or hating them. This customized vintage denim miniskirt with button closure at the front and raw cut hem seems to just come from the postcard from that perfect vacation you (or any of your relatives) took in 1996, and will look unapologetically cool with everything from a turtleneck t-shirt to a slip top and a pair of sneakers. Snag one for you here!

5. Urban Vintage Renewal

Whenever it comes to Urban Outfitter’s Urban Renewal line, things get exciting to say the least. This pair of vintage shorts with raw cut hems and 5 pockets is the living proof of this excitement, and will go hand in hand with anything we may already own in your wardrobe. You can buy your size from Urban Outfitters now.

Photos courtesy of Urban Outfitters