Violeta By Mango’s Spring 2017 Collection Is Filled With Curvy Blogger-Approved Pieces

Dubbed “Urban Scenes”, the brand new Violeta by Mango spring/summer 2017 collection is so variegated and eclectic, you will be spoiled for a choice. Mango’s plus size fashion pieces for spring are already available on Mango.com and at Mango stores, so curvy beauties already have their style cravings covered for the upcoming warmer season.

Casual yet always cutting-edge, Violeta by Mango’s spring 2017 collection is filled with proposals for any taste, as well as with style choices aplenty to show off from Monday to Sunday. Colorful and mostly jocose, the collection also features clothing pieces to channel on a night out with friends, meaning that whoever needs a wardrobe makeover just in time for spring, heading to the closest Mango shop could be the best idea.

One of the best parts of this collection is that each one of the garments can be combined and mixed and matched with the others, accessories included. The first thing that one may notice while browsing through the line-up’s proposals is that both jewelry pieces and accessories, such as bags and shoes, play a huge role in the collection, too, as they not only revamp the minimalist lines of most of the garments, but also evoke cheerful springy vibes indeed. Belts cinched at the waists, chokers, ankle boots and loafers are the key elements one cannot miss when thinking about the perfect spring 2017 outfit, and Violeta by Mango definitely knows that.

The Violeta by Mango spring 2017 collection got infused mainly with minimalist touches, which at times got layered upon one another. Flared and peplum cuts, loads of pleats and cascades of ruches play a huge role in the collection too, and got highlighted in their ethereal simplicity with soft colors, such as light blue and pink.

Although urban minimalism is what this collection revolves around most, Violeta by Mango managed to translate it to a more tropic-inspired theme too, here filtered through equally soft color (except for a few pops of bright yellow), and relaxed lines. Floral patterns dominate here, creating an inspiring contrast with the Vichy patterns of most of the tops that many will surely fall in love with.

Culottes, bomber jackets, blouses with tactic cut-outs on the shoulders and hippy-chic floor-length frocks spice up the collection with a free-spirited touch, letting us feel a spring floral smell in the air already.

Last but not least, it is also worth-mentioning how carefully the Violeta by Mango spring 2017 collection makes sure denim is not left out, treating us to everything from denim skirts to shredded jeans.

Photos courtesy of Mango