Virgil Abloh Is Louis Vuitton’s New Menswear Artistic Director

Louis Vuitton has a new menswear lead designer and artistic director. The luxury French fashion house just appointed Virgil Abloh on this position. Vuitton is making another step towards diversity with the decision. What was once a high-end label that only introduced elegant silhouettes, is now transforming into a leading brand that follows the flow and satisfies the requests of their customers. There was a lot of speculation about Virgil joining Louis Vuitton since Kim Jones announced his resignation. Now, we can officially say it’s a done deal.



Abloh succeeds in merging chic streetwear vibes with luxury components. He might even be responsible for the rise of the mega-popular athleisure trend. Virgil launched his own brand Off-White back in 2003, and now it’s one of the most popular haute streetwear fashion houses in the world. This makes him the first African-American designer to ever front Louis Vuitton. He is also the first African-American artistic director for an LVHM-owned label.The designer will continue to create for his own brand while taking over Vuitton’s menswear department.

“Having followed with great interest Virgil’s ascent since he worked with me at Fendi in 2006, I am thrilled to see how his innate creativity and disruptive approach have made him so relevant, not just in the world of fashion but in popular culture today. His sensibility towards luxury and savoir-faire will be instrumental in taking Louis Vuitton’s menswear into the future.”- said the chairman and chief executive officer of Louis Vuitton, Michel Burke.

Burke and Virgil first collaborated together at Fendi, where Abloh was an intern in 2006. The word is that the LVMH conglomerate had their eye on the mega-popular designer for quite a while. Their representatives were even seen sitting in the front rows of Off-White’s Fall 2017 runway show. The French luxury brand announced that Kim Jones will be leaving the leading menswear role this year in January. Jones took over the position of Kris Van Assche in Dior Homme last week.

Virgil and Off-White are well-known for their collaborations with other brands. So far, the label released a number of joint collections with Nike, Jimmy Choo, Levi’s, SSENSE, KITH, VLONE, Moncler, Vans and more. Chances are, we’ll soon see an Off-White x Louis Vuitton partnership. That’s the first thought of everyone who is a fan of Abloh’s work. Celebrities such as Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, Kim Kardashian and more took it to social media to congratulate their favorite designer.