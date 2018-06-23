Virgil Abloh Staged The First Louis Vuitton Menswear Show

Designer Virgil Abloh who succeeded Kim Jones as the menswear artistic director at Louis Vuitton staged his first show for the fashion house in Paris. The designer was welcomed in the Louis Vuitton team back in March. This is his first collection for the infamous brand and fans couldn’t wait to see in which direction Abloh will take Louis Vuitton. His brand Off-White has already won the hearts of the street crowd.



Virgil Abloh was brought to the French fashion house to offer a fresh perspective on the brand’s aesthetic. The Spring/Summer 2019 menswear collection felt youthful and energetic. The show started with an array of all-white looks. Virgil managed to put together endless variations of monochromatic outfits that looked polished yet cool and street-ready. There was a head-to-toe white look paired with red gloves that announced the colorful part of the collection. Models in beige and pastel green ensembles hit the runway, some of them wearing occasional hints of color in the form of accessories. Somewhere in the middle of the show, electric pieces started parading on the runway. From neon yellow, bold orange, bright red to explosive tie-dye patterns, Virgil Abloh relied on maximalism at its best.

The Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2019 is one diverse lineup. Virgil played with everything from tailoring to oversized street-ready silhouettes. The A-list audience that included Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Bella Hadid and more were impressed by Virgil’s debut collection and gave him a standing ovation. A number of women on the front row flaunted Virgil’s new designs. Kanye West who also sat front row got very emotional and congratulated Virgil as he took his final walk burying his head in his neck. They were both spotted wiping tears. Virgil Abloh is a long-time friend of Kanye West and the creative collaborator of his brand Yeezy.

Louis Vuitton is a fashion house praised for its accessories. This show once again cemented the brand’s status as an accessory force on the high-end market. In his debut collection for Louis Vuitton, among other things, Abloh focused on reimagining classic accessories such as wallets and begs. He showcased “accessomorphosis” which according to the designer are hybrids of accessories and garments.

Virgil Abloh definitely offered a fresh perspective on the Louis Vuitton‘s menswear pieces with his first collection for the brand. From minimalist staples to millennials’ favorites, the Spring/Summer 2019 lineup has it all.