Join host Rebecca Grant with Viva Cannes as she takes you off the red carpet of the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival and through the city of Cannes. Follow her as she passes through the Palais de Festival, Rue d’Antibes, and the Promenade de la Croisette. Find local treasures in Old Town Cannes such as Le Trefle, and, finally, wind up admiring the gorgeous yachts of Cannes.

Tune in daily for the next 10 days to see each new episode of Viva Cannes.