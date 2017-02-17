Vivienne Tam Was Inspired by Hong Kong’s Nightlife for Fall 2017 Collection

The Vivienne Tam fall/winter 2017-2018 ready-to-wear collection showed at New York Fashion Week, coming filled with the inspiration of the visuals and the energy of Hong Kong. Her collection elements were very obvious in some cases and much more subtle in others, but overall the inspiration for the collection translated beautifully well.

Parts of the ensembles appeared pieced together in a way that is very smooth considering the drastic difference in the patterns. The collection was off kilter in an interesting and intentional way. As a fall and winter collection, the layers and velvet used are comforting.

Many of the ensembles are actually full of coverage, from head to toe to protect from the cold. A lot of the pieces are whimsical at best, a bit much for others at most. Layering the pieces together and working with multiple patterns and each of the materials proves a different shimmer and sheen to it, which adds to the elements of Hong Kong energy included in the collection.

Deconstructed shirting and androgynous touches worked well throughout the Vivienne Tam fall 2017 collection that was both dark and bright at the same time. The duality of the collection was more a side note than a feature, as the collection is actually inspired by the neon signage and flashing lights of Hong Kong, which are best seen at night.

The menswear touches are transformed to work within the collection as more of an ingredient to add flavor to the collection, as the pieces in the collection are certainly out of the norm. The use of color was essential if visually describing Hong Kong, but the designs manage to include the colors well.

Finally, the Vivienne Tam fall 2017 collection was eccentric in all the right ways, showing the colors of the neon lights through different patterns and materials. A variety of waistlines and silhouettes worked in an advantageous way to show off the shimmering colors and designs of her inspiration. Vivienne Tam used a variety of very clever techniques and showed that she is able to appeal to a younger group of fashion lovers, who are more willing to experiment with fashion and color and the variety of silhouettes. Based on the reception of the collection this was a great choice.

The collection has been received as fun and upbeat with a definite eclectic air. Though some of the pieces may be a bit much for a lot of people, those who realize that fashion should be fun and comfortable and those who are more adventurous than others will be happy to wear the Vivienne Tam fall/winter 2017-2018 collection. Overall the lineup is a well planned mix and match collection that is amazing.

