Vogue & Nike To Launch Anna Wintour-Inspired Capsule

The completely unimaginable just happened. The greatest lady in fashion Anna Wintour is officially a sneakerhead. This iconic fashion editor-in-chief is known for her impeccable style and the fact that she almost never wears sneakers. But things are about to change – Vogue teamed up with Nike’s Jordan Brand to launch a limited-edition collection inspired by Wintour. The two brand new styles carry a very chic name- AWOK. If you’ve never heard of it, this phrase is the dream of every single editor out there. It stands for Anna Wintour Okay, meaning that their career might have taken the best turn ever.



“The ultimate fashion sneaker: Air Jordans inspired by Anna Wintour. Every Vogue editor remembers their first AWOK, the little acronym (short for Anna Wintour Okay) scrawled on each print page by our inimitable editor in chief. It is the ultimate sign of approval in this office and the wider fashion world. Now, it is being applied to a delightful new venture with @jumpman23: a limited-edition capsule of Air Jordans as edited by Vogue and inspired by the woman in charge. For the collaboration, Jordan Brand has reimagined two versions of its iconic sneaker.”- Vogue announced.

The Air Jordan capsule is the most stylish sneaker line you’ve ever seen. Vogue and Wintour edited their classic design and upgraded it in a number of ways. The capsule includes two styles named The Air Jordan 1 and The Air Jordan 3. So far, we only have a view of the iconic Air Jordan 1 design which comes in two colors. “University Red” is done in a bold red hue, while “Sail” is in a gorgeous off-white shade. They completely got rid of laces and replaced them with a trendy exposed silver zipper. This style also features an AWOK signature by the editor and a Vogue tag.

When it comes to the Air Jordan 3, the Jordan Brand and Nike only shared a sneak peek. All we know is that the style will feature a chic tweed detail, which is Anna’s beloved fabric. It will be released in both a shimmery black and red color. Wintour brought her signature elegance to the game through the feminine looks of the high-top sneakers.

The Air Jordan 1 will be released on July 21 at Hirshleifers, Jumpman (Toronto and Chicago), Kith, and Nordstrom x Nike. This style will be available on the Nike SNKRS app starting from July 22. The Air Jordan 3 will debut on September 7, so we hope to get more pics until then.

Photo Credit: Nike