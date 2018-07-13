Celebrities Fashion

Vogue & Nike To Launch Anna Wintour-Inspired Capsule

By Updated on

The completely unimaginable just happened. The greatest lady in fashion Anna Wintour is officially a sneakerhead. This iconic fashion editor-in-chief is known for her impeccable style and the fact that she almost never wears sneakers. But things are about to change – Vogue teamed up with Nike’s Jordan Brand to launch a limited-edition collection inspired by Wintour. The two brand new styles carry a very chic name- AWOK. If you’ve never heard of it, this phrase is the dream of every single editor out there. It stands for Anna Wintour Okay, meaning that their career might have taken the best turn ever.

Vogue & Nike To Launch Anna Wintour-Inspired Capsule air jordan 1

“The ultimate fashion sneaker: Air Jordans inspired by Anna Wintour. Every Vogue editor remembers their first AWOK, the little acronym (short for Anna Wintour Okay) scrawled on each print page by our inimitable editor in chief. It is the ultimate sign of approval in this office and the wider fashion world. Now, it is being applied to a delightful new venture with @jumpman23: a limited-edition capsule of Air Jordans as edited by Vogue and inspired by the woman in charge. For the collaboration, Jordan Brand has reimagined two versions of its iconic sneaker.”- Vogue announced.

Vogue & Nike To Launch Anna Wintour-Inspired Capsule air jordan 1

Vogue & Nike To Launch Anna Wintour-Inspired Capsule air jordan 1

The Air Jordan capsule is the most stylish sneaker line you’ve ever seen. Vogue and Wintour edited their classic design and upgraded it in a number of ways. The capsule includes two styles named The Air Jordan 1 and The Air Jordan 3. So far, we only have a view of the iconic Air Jordan 1 design which comes in two colors. “University Red” is done in a bold red hue, while “Sail” is in a gorgeous off-white shade. They completely got rid of laces and replaced them with a trendy exposed silver zipper. This style also features an AWOK signature by the editor and a Vogue tag.

Vogue & Nike To Launch Anna Wintour-Inspired Capsule air jordan 1

Vogue & Nike To Launch Anna Wintour-Inspired Capsule air jordan 1

When it comes to the Air Jordan 3, the Jordan Brand and Nike only shared a sneak peek. All we know is that the style will feature a chic tweed detail, which is Anna’s beloved fabric. It will be released in both a shimmery black and red color. Wintour brought her signature elegance to the game through the feminine looks of the high-top sneakers.

Vogue & Nike To Launch Anna Wintour-Inspired Capsule air jordan 3

Vogue & Nike To Launch Anna Wintour-Inspired Capsule air jordan 3

The Air Jordan 1 will be released on July 21 at Hirshleifers, Jumpman (Toronto and Chicago), Kith, and Nordstrom x Nike. This style will be available on the Nike SNKRS app starting from July 22. The Air Jordan 3 will debut on September 7, so we hope to get more pics until then.

Photo Credit: Nike

Recent Posts

Vogue & Nike To Launch Anna Wintour-Inspired Capsule

Celebrities Fashion

Vogue & Nike To Launch Anna Wintour-Inspired Capsule

The completely unimaginable just happened. The greatest lady in fashion Anna Wintour is officially a sneakerhead. This iconic fashion editor-in-chief is known for her impeccable style and the fact that she almost never wears sneakers....

Wet n’ Wild Introduces The Zodiac Collection

Perfumes & Makeup

Wet n’ Wild Introduces The Zodiac Collection

It seems that astrology is really having a moment in the world of beauty. Many makeup brands released zodiac-inspired products and collections in 2018, among which Bite Beauty that introduced Astrology Lipstick and BH Cosmetics...

70s Babe Outfit Of The Week

Accessories Fashion shopping Style Tips

70s Babe Outfit Of The Week

Sometimes you just feel spunky, and you need to dress the part. These are always fun days for me, because dressing from another era seems to always lift my mood.  If my outfit is bland...

J. Crew’s New Collection Has Sizes Up To 5X

Fashion

J. Crew’s New Collection Has Sizes Up To 5X

The fashion industry in 2018 is going through more changes than ever. And it’s all for the better. Inclusivity and diversity are becoming a priority for fashion houses, both fast fashion, and luxury ones. J....

Chic, Trendy Summer Outfits To Steal From Bloggers

Fashion Gallery Style Tips Trends

Chic, Trendy Summer Outfits To Steal From Bloggers

It can be really hard to keep up with the latest trends, especially during summer when there are so many things going on. That's why we chose 16 trendy looks from our favorite bloggers, which...