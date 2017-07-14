Vogue’s August Cover of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Causes Backlash

The renewed fashion magazine Vogue invited probably the most stylish couple in the world to grace its August Cover. Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik posed for Vogue’s cover with pieces that they borrowed from each other’s wardrobe. The infamous couple exchanged everything from pants to jackets and apparently, this isn’t something unusual for them. It turns out that the ultimate It girl and her stylish boyfriend steal pieces from one another on regular basis.

“I shop in your closet all the time, don’t I?” Gigi asked Malik, to which he replied: “Yeah, but same.”

Gigi explained that they don’t pay attention to the gender label on certain pieces of clothing such as T-shirts.

“It’s not about gender. It’s about, like, shapes. And what feels good on you that day. And anyway, it’s fun to experiment,” she tells Vogue.

Stealing a t-shirt from your boyfriend is probably something that you have done at least once. What’s interesting is that boyfriends hardly ever borrow their girlfriends’ pieces. Zayn apparently isn’t afraid to steal things from Gigi. After all his experimental style is what makes him one of the best-dressed man on the scene. Some guys may frown at this practice, but most certainly Zayn knows what he does. Let’s not forget that he worked next to Donatella Versace for the Versus Versace capsule collection.

“With social media, the world’s gotten very small, and it can seem like everyone’s doing the same thing. Gender, whatever—you want to make your own statement. You know? You want to feel distinct,” Zayn explains Vogue why he likes to experiment with his style.

It seems that lately, the gender lines in fashion are blurring. More and more brands and designers opt for a gender-bending approach to fashion. The runways are packed with clothes that don’t have a gender label. Just recently the creative director of Gucci Alessandro Michele dressed the female models in masculine suits and the male models in floral and brocade pieces. Celebrities also like the idea of genderless fashion. A perfect example for that is the gender fluid style icon Jaden Smith who has been the star of the Louis Vuitton womenswear campaign. Last year the rapper Young Thug surprised everyone wearing a long blue ruffled dress on a cover for his mixtape. The designer who’s behind the dress Alessandro Trincone and the rapper refuse to believe in such thing as gender.

Some designers embrace gender fluidity by showing their men’s and women’s collections together. Just recently we reported about Raf Simons Spring 2018 Menswear show. The designer included several female models and we couldn’t see the difference between the men’s and women’s clothing.

Anyway, let’s not forget that the gender-bending fashion is not something that started recently. The legendary David Bowie rejected to accept the traditional masculinity and erased the gender codes from his style. He is still a major inspiration for all those people who refuse to define themselves by gender.

Vogue described Gigi and Zayn and “a New Generation Embracing Gender Fluidity.” Anyway, some Twitter users weren’t pleased with this presentation. According to them Gigi and Malik aren’t really “gender fluid”

“Think Vogue is a bit confused on what gender fluidity is! Wearing your gf’s T-shirt doesn’t not make you gender fluid,” one person stressed.

“Yes hello police, Gigi Hadid wore pants last week and now vogue is calling her a gender fluid icon,” another user wrote.

The story got a lot of attention and some users explained that wearing your girlfriend’s and boyfriend’s pieces just because they look good doesn’t make you gender fluid. Also, many people were confused why a heterosexual couple was chosen to represent gender fluidity. On the other hand, some users enjoyed Zayn on the cover of Vogue.

“A Muslim man on the cover of US Vogue. Yass’s,” a user on Twitter wrote.

Zayn and Gigi might not seem as the right example of gender fluidity to some people, but they are most certainly sending a powerful message. Each clothing piece belongs to a person, not to a gender. After all, people should wear whatever makes them feel good.

Photo By Inez and Vinoodh/Vogue