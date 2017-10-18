Fashion

Watch: The Best Moments From Vogue’s Inaugural Forces of Fashion Conference

By Updated on

The Forces of Fashion is a one-day conference with the best designers in the industry. Marc Jacobs, Stella McCartney, Victoria Beckham and more came in New York City for this fashion conference. These talented designers shared intimate stories with the Vogue editors from their personal life. As always there were very informative fashion-related dialogs. The most successful designers in the industry explained what was like to be a designer in 2017. Take a look at the best moments from Vogue’s Inaugural Forces of Fashion Conference in the video below.

The infamous designer Marc Jacobs shared a hilarious personal story. The designer explained that he wasn’t very knowledgeable about how Instagram works at the beginning. He told a story about how an online flirting with someone turned into a very embarrassing moment. The designer thought he is direct messaging a picture of his behind, when in fact he posted it publicly on his Instagram profile. Marc Jacobs discovered what he did the next day. The only good thing out of this situation was the increased number of followers.

Watch The Best Moments From Vogue’s Inaugural Forces of Fashion Conference Marc Jacobs
Photo Credit: Wireimage

This year the infamous Rihanna joined the Forces of Fashion. Her Fenty by Puma clothing line is only a year old. But that didn’t stop the singer to take her place on the fashion scene with authority. Her brand sets trends and is loved by millennials. The singer talked about her clothing brand as well as Fenty Beauty. She shared that the first woman she saw with makeup was a black woman. So, the main reason why she launched a beauty line is to make everybody included in the beauty industry. Just for the records, Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty is one of the rare beauty brands that carries 40 foundation shades. The brand’s campaigns are full of diverse beauty. Rihanna has given a lesson about inclusivity to the entire industry.

Watch The Best Moments From Vogue’s Inaugural Forces of Fashion Conference 1Watch The Best Moments From Vogue’s Inaugural Forces of Fashion Conference Rihanna
Photo Credit: Carolyne Teston

Recent Posts

Watch: The Best Moments From Vogue’s Inaugural Forces of Fashion Conference

Fashion

Watch: The Best Moments From Vogue’s Inaugural Forces of Fashion Conference

The Forces of Fashion is a one-day conference with the best designers in the industry. Marc Jacobs, Stella McCartney, Victoria Beckham and more came in New York City for this fashion conference. These talented designers...

Selfridges x Metallica Capsule By Justin O’Shea

Fashion

Selfridges x Metallica Capsule By Justin O’Shea

The luxury British store chain Selfridges and Metallica teamed up for an exclusive capsule collection designed by Justin O’Shea. O’Shea is an emerging Australian designer who is also a founder of the high-end streetwear brand...

Celebrities Are Making A Case For Blue Eyeshadow

Fashion

Celebrities Are Making A Case For Blue Eyeshadow

Celebrities are making a case for blue eyeshadow. This is one of the boldest trends so far. While some prefer to do natural, barely-there looks, there are also ladies who want all the attention. By...

High Shine Shoes For Fall 2017

Fashion Gallery Style Tips Trends

High Shine Shoes For Fall 2017

Boot season is officially upon us, and this season, you need to forget all about your typical black ankle boots (for now) to make room for something much more thrilling. Metallic ankle boots are quickly...

Ruby Rose Fronts Nike’s “Force is Female” Campaign

Fashion

Ruby Rose Fronts Nike’s “Force is Female” Campaign

The Australian model and actress once again stars in a campaign of the sportswear giant Nike. Just recently, Ruby modeled the Nike 2017 Fall Tech Pack campaign. Now, she teamed up with Nike for another...