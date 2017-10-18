Watch: The Best Moments From Vogue’s Inaugural Forces of Fashion Conference

The Forces of Fashion is a one-day conference with the best designers in the industry. Marc Jacobs, Stella McCartney, Victoria Beckham and more came in New York City for this fashion conference. These talented designers shared intimate stories with the Vogue editors from their personal life. As always there were very informative fashion-related dialogs. The most successful designers in the industry explained what was like to be a designer in 2017. Take a look at the best moments from Vogue’s Inaugural Forces of Fashion Conference in the video below.



The infamous designer Marc Jacobs shared a hilarious personal story. The designer explained that he wasn’t very knowledgeable about how Instagram works at the beginning. He told a story about how an online flirting with someone turned into a very embarrassing moment. The designer thought he is direct messaging a picture of his behind, when in fact he posted it publicly on his Instagram profile. Marc Jacobs discovered what he did the next day. The only good thing out of this situation was the increased number of followers.

This year the infamous Rihanna joined the Forces of Fashion. Her Fenty by Puma clothing line is only a year old. But that didn’t stop the singer to take her place on the fashion scene with authority. Her brand sets trends and is loved by millennials. The singer talked about her clothing brand as well as Fenty Beauty. She shared that the first woman she saw with makeup was a black woman. So, the main reason why she launched a beauty line is to make everybody included in the beauty industry. Just for the records, Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty is one of the rare beauty brands that carries 40 foundation shades. The brand’s campaigns are full of diverse beauty. Rihanna has given a lesson about inclusivity to the entire industry.