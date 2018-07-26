Western Romance

Pretty and romantic looks are in. Light and flowy fabrics, feminine ruffles, floral embroidery and prints are more popular now than ever. I feel as if a lot of the styles I am seeing are reminiscent of the Gunne Sax day’s back in the 70’s. The pieces were something like a combination of a boho prairie girl. They key is to add some modern touches to the outfit to make it a bit more modern and stylish while keeping the vintage vibe. In my look I paired this airy cotton jumpsuit from Free People that has that boho prairie girl vibe and combined it with an oversized hat by Nick Fouquet, a metal handbag by From St. Xavier, and since I really wanted to add a Gypsy touch to this I went heavy on the jewelry, mixing some newer pieces like the bangles and earrings with some of my favorite vintage pieces like the rings and the one large bangle. Having pieces that are airy like this jumpsuit for the summertime heat is so important. Cotton’s and chiffons allow you to feel cooler while looking great. Browse below to shop my look or make it your own with some similar pieces that may be better suited for your taste or budget!

JUMPSUITS:

It does not have to be a white jumpsuit to get achieve the same look, it just needs to have those feminine touches. Below are plenty of white pieces to choose from, but also a couple of florals and alternate colors.

Get This White (Also Available In Rusty Red) Palmero Jumpsuit From Free People For $300.00 Here.

Get This White Corset Style Jumpsuit From Zimmerman For $995.00 Here.

Get This Eliza Jumpsuit By Nightcap For $396.00 Here.

Get This White ( also available in yellow) Ruffle Trim Jumpsuit By Lucca Couture For $55.97 Here.

Get This Blue Floral Edeline Jumpsuit By LoveShackFancy For $177.00 Here.

Get This Chiffon Floral Jumpsuit By Zimmerman For $537.00 Here.

Get This Black CEM Jumpsuit From Free People For $148.00 Here.