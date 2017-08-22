What Celebrities Wore To Their First Met Gala

The Met Gala is the most glamorous night of the year. Only the biggest A-listers get invited to this prestigious event held by the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. The current editor of Vogue, Anna Wintour became the chairman of the institute in 1999. She was the first who invited more A-listers outside of the fashion world to the Met Gala. Since then the Met Gala became the spectacle of the year and welcomes only celebrities and the society’s elite. To this date, the Met Gala had the most beautiful gowns ever worn. Take a look at the short video to see the outstanding gowns celebrities wore to their very first Met Gala.



Dressing for the Met Gala isn’t an easy task. First of all, each year there is a specific theme that the guests should follow. Besides that, each attendee should find a statement outfit to fit the theme and burn the internet. Considering the celebrity guest list, we get to see the most daring ensembles right at the Met Gala.

Queen B’s first Met Gala was back in 2008. Instead of looking reckless in her Givenchy dress, the singer looked cute and shy in pale pink silk Armani Prive gown.

The reality star Kim Kardashian, on the other hand, made a bold fashion statement for her first appearance at the Met Gala in 2013. The vibrant floral ensemble was a courtesy of the great Riccardo Tisci who was the creative director of Givenchy at that time.

One of the most popular It girls at the moment, Emily Ratajkowski had her Met Gala debut in 2015. Instead of wearing Couture, like most of the A-listers do, the model chose a floral embellished dress from the affordable retailer Topshop.

Some celebrities made a huge statement with their first appearances, while others had less popular beginnings. After all, they got to be a part of the most prestigious fashion event in the world and that’s all that matters.