What Went Down at 2017 Victoria’s Secret Show

Victoria’s Secret 2017 Show in Shanghai was all about the drama. From the very beginning to the very end the show was followed up by a series of surprising events. Anyway, that almost didn’t stop the lingerie giant to throw a spectacular show. The show went without many roadblocks (although some famous faces were missing), but ended in a way that nobody desired. The Shanghai police entered the Mercedes-Benz Arena at the after party and signaled the crowd to leave. Moreover, the Chinese model Ming Xi experienced every model’s worst nightmare – she fell on the runway. Thankfully fellow model Gizele Oliveira offered a hand to Ming, so she was able to get back on her feet again.

Bella Hadid seems to suffer from wardrobe malfunctions quite often. The model earned her Angel status this year and she couldn’t hide her excitement. She carelessly danced at the end of the show celebrating her wings. At that moment of joy, the top part of Bella’s nipples slipped out of the sexy bralette. But that wasn’t such a big deal as the fact that her sister Gigi Hadid couldn’t share the runway with her this year. The megapopular model was denied a Chinese visa because of a controversial Instagram video of her impersonating Buddha.

Gigi wasn’t the only model denied for Chinese visa this year. Julia Belyakova, Kate Grigorieva, Irina Sharipova, and Dasha Khlystun, as well as singer Katty Perry, couldn’t make it to the show because of similar reasons. Perry was set to perform at the Victoria’s Secret 2017 Show but was denied entry because of a fashion choice she made in 2015. Luckily Harry Styles, Miguel, Leslie Odom Jr. and Jane Zhang were there to heat the atmosphere and entertain the guests.

As Miguel serenaded one of the longest-serving Angels, Alessandra Ambrosio, we witnessed a moment that will soon be history. The Brazillian beauty revealed that this is going to be the last time she wears the infamous Victoria’s Secret wings. After this year, the supermodel will retire from being an Angel, so she can spend more time with her kids and focus on her acting career. Karlie Kloss and Candice Swanepoel, on the other hand, returned on the Victoria’s Secret Show after they retired. We have yet to see if Ambrosio will follow their steps.

The show was divided into six sections: Punk Angel; Goddesses; Millennial Nation; Winter’s Tale; Porcelain Angel and Nomadic Angels. The most anticipated part of the show was the Punk Angel because it featured looks designed by Olivier Rousteing from Balmain. Models flaunted intricately embellished ensembles in Balmain‘s edgy aesthetic. There will be a capsule by the designer available in the lingerie brand’s stores a day after the show airs. November 28 is the date to mark on your calendar if you want to see everything that happened at the 2017 Victoria’s Secret show.

Photo Credit: Xiaoxi Ka for W Magazine