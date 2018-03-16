Celebrities Fashion Video

Who Pays for Meghan Markle’s Royal Wardrobe

By Updated on

Is The Queen paying for Meghan Markle’s expensive outfits or maybe someone else? Find out in the video!

Kendall Jenner Revealed The Story Behind Her Lip Tattoo

Kendall Jenner finally opened up why she got that "meow" lip tattoo.

This 16-Year Old Model Looks Exactly Like Gisele Bündchen

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen has a 16-year old doppelganger who is already famous on Instagram. Watch the video to see the unbelievable similarities between these two gorgeous ladies.

Versace Is the Latest Brand to Say No to Fur

Versace is joining the ranks of brands such as Stella McCartney, Tommy Hilfiger, Net-a-Porter, Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, and Giorgio Armani with the no-fur policy. According to Donatella, the luxury Italian fashion house will no...

Khloe Kardashian’s Good Mama Maternity Line is Here

Khloe Kardashian's Good American label is expanding in maternity clothing. The reality star has founded the brand to serve to women of all shapes and sizes. Good American introduced chic and flattering jeans styles to...