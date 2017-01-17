Into The Limelight Part 2: Wildfox Unveils Resort 2017 Collection

The Into the Limelight Part 2 Wildfox resort 2017 collection features a fun party atmosphere and center stage, spotlight stealing aesthetics. Everything we are used to with Wildfox, from printed tops to patterned bottoms and layers with lots of sparkle can be found in this collection, which you can purchase at Wildfox.com.

Paparazzi blocking sunglasses are a great accessory shown in the collection, as well as a set of belts – some wide, some very skinny, to accentuate the looks. Light reflecting sequin high-waisted shorts and a stretchy sequin romper open the resort lookbook with bright leggings and fun t-shirts.

Printed sweaters, sweatshirts and t-shirts are regular fare for Wildfox, but there is no loss of fun and amusement in the sayings or designs. One says (in letters clearly designed to appear to be similar to a shining marquee) ‘Cocktail in my hand, confetti in my hair’, while another has a ‘Champaign tower’ on it.

A black t-shirt features two well placed disco balls and another that boldly stats the wearer is ‘Not that innocent’. The Wildfox resort 2017 collection as a whole is a lot of fun, but the shirts are a whole section of fun all on their own. One of my favorite shirts, worn with sparkling sequin shorts is a shirt that clearly states “I don’t care about your resolution’.

An interesting pair of pleat-topped pants creates a cool and fun look, taking the crumb-catcher pleats from tops and adding them to the top of the pants. It has been done before and it was still very interesting and fun to see in the Wildfox resort 2017 collection.

A beautiful black micro pleated semi sheer three-quarter-length skirt is one of my favorites of the collection, because the movement and A-line shape is flattering and the level of sheer is perfection. The skirt is a highlight for me and I expect to be seeing it in my wardrobe.

One of the coolest pieces in the collection is a pair of sheer patchwork wide-legged pants. In the image, the pants are paired with a set of open-toed platform slides and a sweater with the famous Pink Floyd album cover designed on the front.

A quote from Cher, icon of many different artistic mediums but most assuredly a fashion icon, states “I’ve been Famous my entire life; I don’t know any other way”, which seems to be the aesthetic being pushed in the lookbook. Directly beneath the quote is a very throwback look with large dark glasses, a bow-tied top beneath a statement t-shirt, high-waisted, flat-front pants and a wide black textured belt.

The Wildfox resort 2017 collection overall is a lot of fun to see and quite likely even more fun to wear.

Photos courtesy of Wildfox