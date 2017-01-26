Wildfox Spring 2017 Lookbook: Sun Kissed

Wildfox really knows how to make us feel nostalgically trapped in a springtime sadness, as proven by its latest Wildfox spring 2017 ad campaign. Sun-kissed indeed, Wildfox’s spring 2017 campaign follows models Robin Marjolein and Victoria Germyn around in their time-travelling adventures into the Eighties, the most jocose and athleisure-inspired fashions of which are also at the core of this collection, which you can shop for on Wildfox’s website.

Captured by photographers Mark Hunter and Steven Meiers, and styled by MUA Gloria Noto and hair stylist Luke Chamberlain, Wildfox’s spring 2017 lookbook is also an ode to girl power and feminism, with both the brand ambassadors and a vast majority of the staples being fearlessly open about their feminist agenda. Slogans such as “Stop Judging me” got fiercely emblazoned on stylish T-shirts, creating an appealing contrast with the ones that refer to food, holiday as a state of mind, and being always late.

Aside from feminism, one of the Wildfox spring 2017 collection’s keywords is, in fact, irony, as the label indeed wants us to not take ourselves too seriously and to just have fun with fashion (or to get us stocked up with t-shirts to give as presents to the one friend that always says “I’ll be ready in five minutes”).

As a result, the line-up is packed with appealing loungewear-inspired fashions, too, for which the Eighties-inspired references inevitably play a huge role (after all, one of the collection’s taglines is “becoming your most relaxed self”). Bomber jackets, striped sweatshirts, palazzo pants and short shorts are here to be found in a way that their silhouettes appear to be equally essentials as well as versatile, with their neutral colors and relaxed lines making it possible for us to easily style them with anything we may already own.

Another great source of inspiration for this spring 2017 collection is, unexpectedly, Miami. Los Angeles-based label Wildfox headed to one of America’s sunniest cities to find some of the best summer-infused sources of inspiration, here interpreted on the many sweatshirts and T-shirts printed with patterns of palm trees and wholesome fruits such as watermelons, cherries and oranges.

Those who love the sexier side of spring and summer, will surely fancy the Wildfox spring 2017 collection’s sultriest pieces, which include both naïve swimsuits, and sheer tops with long, flared sleeves.

Eighties-inspired glasses with Aviator frames, sporty-chic hats, statement pieces such as dangling earrings and colorful chunky sandals complete the line-up’s proposals with something for every day, whether it is for us, or for our girl squad’s sun-kissed members.

Photos courtesy of Wildfox Couture