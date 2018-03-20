Winona Ryder & Elizabeth Olsen Front H&M’s Spring 2018 Campaign

H&M’s Spring 2018 ads are here! And they’re not like anything you’ve seen before. The popular Swedish label keeps showing its support for women from all around the world. For the Spring 2018 campaign, H&M tapped two popular Hollywood ladies that are a true inspiration. If you thought that you would never see Elizabeth Olsen and Winona Ryder working together, the successful retailer is blessing us with a campaign that features the two stars.



“I love the way that the campaign really celebrates women in a very authentic way. I found that to be really refreshing and much needed right now in this culture. They are celebrating themselves and each other.”-Ryder said in the press release. “It was such a thrill to be in Buenos Aires for the H&M Spring campaign, and more importantly, to be surrounded by such a wonderful cast of strong women. The entire experience was incredibly inspiring,” Elizabeth added.

The two gorgeous stars are accompanied by famous models including Imaan Hammam, Naomi Shimada, Andreea Diaconu, Anna Ewers and singer Andrea Valle. H&M already released a promo video, that shows all these ladies dancing and having fun. Shot on the streets and in the pubs of Buenos Aires, the ads are all about strong women, who don’t need a man to have fun. Both the video and pictures have that fierce, wild vibe that is recognizable for the capital of Argentina. Winona Ryder and Elizabeth Olsen dancing the tango together in the video – it doesn’t get any better than that.

This campaign celebrates women and friendship in a different and unique way. First, Elizabeth’s male dancing partner is sent to take a break, and an amazing model takes his spot. Then, Winona makes an appearance, looking fiercer than ever and joins the dance. The brand’s spring ensembles are light, colorful and fun. You can expect an array of lightweight shirts with voluminous sleeves, statement accessories, off-the-shoulder tops, frilled dresses, polka dots, embroidered jeans and floral prints. Olsen flaunts a gorgeous chic black shirt with oversized sleeves, while Ryder is wearing a black ruffled top.

H&M is joining a number of labels that decided to support women empowerment through inspiring fashion campaigns. The last few months, it’s been all about supporting females in all the possible ways. Fashion designers, actors, actresses, singers, everyone is making an effort celebrating women the way they should be celebrated. The Spring 2018 collection will drop on March 22, both online and in stores. You’ve got two days to get ready for some serious shopping.

Photo Credit: H&M