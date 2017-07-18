Fashion

Women Donate Old Wedding Dresses After Alfred Angelo Filed for Bankruptcy



On Friday the Alfred Angelo Bridal company unexpectedly filed for a Chapter 7 bankruptcy. This event left thousands of worried brides all around the world. Most of them have already paid their wedding dresses or left deposits at the store. Now, they are not completely sure whether they will get their dresses or even their money back. This caused a storm of negative reactions.

Photo Courtesy: wsbradio

The company stayed quiet for quite a while, without releasing any statement for this totally surprising move. That caused a lot of future-brides to show up in front of the stores, where they didn’t get an answer. Several days later the Alfred Angelo Company released a short vague statement. They urge their customers to contact them by sending an email to [email protected] Patricia Ann Redmond is the lawyer who is taking care of the case, and she has already received more than 7,500 emails.

“We will post additional information regarding the status dresses on this website as it becomes available. We apologize for the inconvenience and hardship resulting from this event.” – the retailer said in the statement.

Photo Courtesy: cnn

None of the employees were aware of this situation. The company closed all of their stores and will liquidate all of its belongings to pay the $50 million debt. Even the retail stores that sold Alfred Angelo dresses are taking a huge hit. They have furious customers that ask for their money back.

The social media is already on fire with thousands of angry tweets from dress-less brides. A lot of other retailers are selling some of their merchandise on discount and are organizing special sales in their stores. Some of them even offer express delivery to brides that don’t have a lot of time until their wedding. Women from all parts of the United States are offering their old wedding dresses for the ladies in need. They use the hashtag #AlfredAngelo on Twitter to spread this nice gesture. The brides that are struggling with their budget or can’t afford a new expensive dress can turn to these generous women.

Photo Courtesy: wpxi

Alfred Angelo was one of the world’s biggest wedding dress creator and retailer. The Florida-based business had more than 60 signature stores all over the United states and more than 2,500 stores around the globe. The designer sold amazing Disney-inspired wedding gowns, bridesmaids dresses, and dresses for other occasions.

