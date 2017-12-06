Yeezy Drops Season 6 with Kim Kardashian

The long-anticipated Yeezy Season 6 drop is finally out and ready to make its way to your closet. This collection was originally scheduled to see the light of the day during New York Fashion Week in September. The rapper-turned-designer made a last-minute cancellation of the show leaving multiple fans down. After this, Kanye West had to come up with something better than a runway show. So the rapper tapped his super-influential wife to model the latest Yeezy offerings. Now the question is: Why would you ever need a runway show if Kim Kardashian is your wife?

The reality star got in a role of a Season 6 promoter and shared snaps of head-to-toe Yeezy outfits on her Twitter account. The items were presented through series of paparazzi shots where Kim casually flaunts Yeezy’s at that time yet not released pieces. During this week Kim shared the pictures with cool descriptions. If follow Kim for a while now, you know that she could be extra even for the most casual occasion. Things aren’t any different with the Season 6 Yeezy drop. Kim took her husband’s latest offerings to McDonald’s, the coffee shop, to grab a smoothie, to FedEx, and many other casual locations.

What seemed surprising were the ultra-short cropped denim shorts she decided to wear to a meeting and the comfy jogging pants she took at the office. Kim Kardashian for sure does things differently than most people. So, she could show up in anything she wants at any place. Kim Kardashian West doesn’t care about dress codes because Yeezy has an over-the-top outfit for every regular event in her life. Apparently, if you are Kim Kardashian, you also need a separate “storage unite” outfit as well as “getting gas” outfit and both of those include high heels. And even if you are not, no one can stop you from being extra all the time.

The Yeezy Season 6 drop offers pieces in the brand’s recognizable sexy-meets-sporty aesthetic. Athleisure is behind all Yeezy’s designs. The pieces are in between comfy and extra. You can chill in oversized jackets, yet keep things chic with Yeezy’s curve-hugging pieces and minimalist heels. The color palette is on the neutral side which makes the pieces easy to mix and match. The Yeezy Season 6 drop is already available for online purchase on the brand’s website. The prices vary from $160 for a bra top to $1800 for a long jacket.

Photo Credit: Yeezy