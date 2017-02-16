Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 5 Pays Homage to Adidas and Calabasas

One of this New York Fashion Week’s most discussed shows has been finally unveiled at Pier 59 Studios, with music, models and videos taking the stage. Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 5 fall/winter 2017-18 ready-to-wear collection was a mixture of all things Kanye West, with the outcomes being already more appreciated and positively reviewed than those of Yeezy Season 4.

After creating a bit of a buzz with the CDFA, Kanye West presented his (very likely) last Season with Yeezy in front of circa 300 guests, who didn’t get to see the actual models and ensembles until a few giant video projections ended (for the occasion, the Studios included four 20-feet-high screens).

Yeezy Season 5 was thus an all-round show, which celebrated both Yeezy and Adidas’ legacies, West’s footprint in music, as well as his upcoming future in the fashion industry. The Yeezy Season 5 fall/winter 2017-18 collection featured four different important moments, which all together worked to create something unique Kanye West does not want us to forget.

The first part, which reminded us of West’s first forays into the industry in terms of styles, was translated to fashion through a cozy array of denim designs that included both jackets and jeans, often paired together in workwear-inspired total looks. Here the figures and lines were rather baggy, often enhanced in their attitude by either contrasting sweaters in velvet, or pointy boots in beige.

When not showcasing his boots, West matched most of his garments with the highly anticipated Yeezy sneakers, which are also often regarded as the items around which the various Yeezy Seasons revolve. Dubbed “Yeezy Runner”, West’s brand new pair of sneakers was more athleisure-inspired than the previous ones, as it featured a weightier style that came in two colors, namely cyan and ivory (though more colors are very likely about to come, as usual).

The Yeezy Season 5 fall/winter 2017-18 collection also included other two main motifs, which all revolved around logos. After teasing us on Instagram for almost a year, Kanye West finally unveiled his Calabasas merch, which brought relaxed California vibes on stage. The Calabasas-branded staples included everything from oversized bombers to jackets, with all of the items including Los Angeles-inspired references, yet no official Calabasas logo (and we bet Kanye West will explain the choice in the days to come).

On the other hand, however, he did use Adidas’ logos on most of his garments, placing the sportswear label’s legacy at the center of the attention (probably as a way to thank the brand?). Adidas’ iconic three stripes, along with its logo, were featured on many hats, hoodies, track pants and t-shirts, creating an appealing contrast not only with the Calabasas logo-free items, but also with the collection’s denim first part.

Motifs aside, the Yeezy Season 5 fall 2017 collection was overall particularly winter-inspired, with all of the looks genuinely exuding coziness and warmness. With athleisure being the focal point of this latest collection of West’s, the tracksuits were the most numerous items, with the winter jackets, however, being of no less importance. There was even a long, furry coat and a sensual ultra-tight leather jumpsuit/dry suit that seemed to be specifically made for Kim Kardashian West.

Photos courtesy of Vogue