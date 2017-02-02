Yeezy Season 5 to Get Unveiled at NYFW

Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 5 fashion show, which is getting unveiled at New York Fashion Week fall 2017, is already on everyone’s lips for many reasons. Ever since his very first debut with Yeezy Season 1 runway show, Kanye West has been overwhelming us with inspirations and fashions, with lots of feedback, whether positive or negative, creating anticipation over both Kanye West’s moves and Yeezy’s events.

Yeezy’s showing is, in fact, one of NYFW’s most anticipated events, and usually takes place at Madison Square Garden. This time around, however, West decided to unveil his creations at Pier 59 Studios at Chelsea Piers, a choice that lessens the distances between Yeezy and the fashion industry per se due to its more easily accessible setting.

After so much drama revolved around the highly discussed Yeezy Season 4 runway show, at first glance it looked like rapper-turned-designer Kanye West was willing to play by the industry’s rules for this latest (or maybe last?) collection of his, the runway show of which, however, coincides with that of Marchesa’s.

Of course, since the show is Kanye West’s, many things are still unclear. According to Page Six, whose sources are always some of the most reliable, West will very likely launch a new line during the show, as during this year West “has been working on his Yeezy Season 5 line, but also is launching another apparel line.”

Although no further details have been released regarding this new line, except for the fact that it is still made in collaboration with Adidas, thanks to Kim Kardashian’s Snapchat account we do know it will be Calabasas-inspired.

Up until yesterday, we could thus affirm that, surprisingly, things were going smoothly for Kanye West, Adidas and Yeezy (besides the fact that it is probably going to be West’s last season with Yeezy). Less than 24 hours ago, however, the CFDA released an official press release that could change everything at this point.

“Once again, CFDA was not approached or consulted about the possibility of Kanye West showing on the official New York Fashion Week schedule”, Steven Kolb, president and chief executive officer of the CFDA exclusively told WWD. “This bad behavior is not acceptable to the CFDA and should not be tolerated by the industry. Because of this, the CFDA will not list Kanye West on the official schedule. However, the CFDA is more than willing to work with Kanye on securing an available time slot.”

Avoiding schedule conflicts is, in fact, one of CFDA’s most important prerogatives, and by unveiling his show while Marchesa is presenting its fall/winter 2017-18 collection, Kanye West definitely made an unfair move.

Save the date! The Yeezy Season 5 fashion show will (hopefully) take place on February 15th, at 5 PM.

Photo courtesy of Zimbio