Yellow is The Bold, Celebrity-Approved Trend

Yellow was all over the runway shows this season. That is enough proof that it’s going to be the new “it” color this year. Although a lot of people avoid this risky and bold hue, it can bring a lot of freshness to your outfit. If you are not one of the most courageous trendsetters, you can start by only implementing one yellow piece in your look. It can even be a super cool bag or chic shoes. For those who boldly follow every single trend, an all-yellow outfit is the thing to do. And if you are afraid of the strong yellow hue, the calmer, pastel yellow tones will also do the job.

A lot of celebrities are rocking this huge, bold hue. Most of them have already perfected monochrome outfits and don’t mind doing them in yellow. This is also the color that has ruled a lot of red carpets starting from the Grammies and the MET Gala. Jennifer Lopez, Victoria Beckham, Gigi Hadid, and Kendall Jenner are a few of the biggest fashion icons rocking all-yellow outfits. Bella Hadid, on the other hand, found the perfect yellow plaid shirt and matched it with black and white. Here are some celebrity pictures that will help you get inspired on how to wear this big trend.

Gigi Hadid