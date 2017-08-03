Yves Saint Laurent Introduced Roller Skate High-Heeled Stilettos

Yves Saint Laurent just introduced probably the boldest design of stiletto heels ever. The luxury brand released a completely unexpected new product, that got mixed reactions. The high-heeled roller skate stilettos are definitely a brave and daring product that is one of the most challenging ones so far. They are a part of the new Autumn/Winter collection of the French fashion house and are available in stores.

Anthony Vaccarello is the new creative director of Yves Saint Laurent, appointed just last year. He is the same designer that signed on these heels. Vaccarello is known for his ultra-feminine designs and bold decisions. The shoes have a very fun design that features a heel higher than 3 inches. They have three roller skate wheels attached at the bottom, one placed on the heel, and the other two at the front of the shoe platform. Right between the front two wheels, there is a kick-stop brake. The patterns of the shoes are as fun as the design. They are reportedly called the Anya 100 Patch Pump Roller and are available in five different designs.

This is not the first time that the luxury brand and Anthony have presented a shoe inspired by roller skates. The brand has already released roller skate hybrid sneakers that also featured wheels. That design was most certainly daring, but the heels are a whole new dimension. The rolling sneakers were sold at $1,195. The roller skate stilettos were already teased in a campaign earlier this year in February. The ad campaign itself raised a lot of controversies and was categorized as sexist. But honestly, this type of shoe doesn’t even need an advertisement.

So the question is, are these heels wearable and safe? Even thinking about walking on high-heels makes our feet hurt, now imagine rolling on them. It doesn’t sound like the best idea, but fashion is not about comfort anymore. There probably won’t be that many brave women to wear them, but there will be a lot of brave ones to buy them.

This daring stilettos will cost between $2,000 and $3,000, which is on the very high end of the budget. If you are a huge Saint Laurent fan that can’t resist buying the most iconic pieces, then you should definitely buy a pair.