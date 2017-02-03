Zac Posen To Unveil 15th Anniversary Fall 2017 Collection In an Intimate Presentation

Zac Posen’s fall 2017 collection will be presented through portraits rather than on the runway for a more intimate presentation on the brand’s 15th anniversary. The photographer for the shoot is Vanina Sorrenti who has shot the cover for 10 magazines and a respectable number of editorials including i-D Magazine and Vogue Italia that are still stunning today regardless of the season or year they were originally shot in.

The presentation of the Zac Posen fall 2017 ready-to-wear collection will even feature two of the muses for the designer wearing the clothes – the stunningly gorgeous Jourdan Dunn and Lindsey Wixson. Even cooler, the Valentine’s Day show will be in the Tribeca studio that Zac Posen occupied for more than a decade before he moved everything downtown: 13-17 Laight Street.

Zac Posen is making a lot of statements that lead fans to believe that this new presentation of portraits rather than runway show might be around for a while. As he prepped for the photoshoot for the fall 2017 collection, Zac made the following statement to clarify his choice of portraits over a runway presentation. “I’m marking a milestone,” he told Vogue. “I wanted something that felt authentic and showcased the clothing in the best light.”

There is also a documentary about the life and career of Zac Posen, entitled House of Z that is currently being prepped for release this year, and his cookbook will also be available this fall! 2017 is a big year for Zac Posen, that is unquestionably obvious, but I wonder how big an effect this new presentation will have on the fashion community.

Zac Posen made a comment that seemed very obvious but was probably not really considered by most regarding how collections were presented to the public. Posen stated: “When I started 15 years ago, there was a formula, almost like ‘fashion rules.’ But the industry is evolving. Designers have to work with the new environment, the new tools,” and he is completely right!

Fashion evolves so why would the methods for presenting the collections not evolve as well? He additionally pointed out that a 10-minute runway show is quick, fleeting and does not allow for the actual appreciation of detail. Photographs will last and allow the details and nuances of the pieces to be fully absorbed and appreciated.

Vanina Sorrenti will be taking care of the shoot at the Soho art studio belonging to Zac Posen’s father in order to complete the circle of his story for his 15th anniversary. As Zac said: “I haven’t shot there since my very first look book. To me, it’s a sacred space, something to respect.”

The mindset behind this collection and shoot is awe-inspiring and I personally cannot wait to view the results.

Photo courtesy of @zacposen