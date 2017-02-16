Zac Posen Presented Fall 2017 RTW Collection Through Portraits

Zac Posen ditched the runway this year during New York Fashion Week and showed the Zac Posen fall/winter 2017-2018 ready-to-wear collection in former showroom and headquarters on Laight Street. Though this presentation lacked Posen’s usual theatrics, there was still plenty of thought and drama at play. He presented his collection through photos and videos that were crystal clear and minimalistic.

The images were of the current big models like Jourdan Dunn and Hilary Rhoda, Aiden Curtiss and Carolyn Murphy. The collection looked beautiful, crisp and clean in the perfect photos that were taken by Vania Sorrenti. The shoots took place at Zac Posen’s childhood home and also at his father’s Spring Street art studio and his parent’s loft.

Zac Posen has become the perfect blend of practical and fantastic, where the creativity and necessity have become the goal. There was a gown of lengthwise velvet ribbons sewn together, but there were definite moments of his defined sculptural draping, and there was also the Liberty print dresses that he has added redone portions in it. Even better: there are shoes coming from Zac Posen with a 1940s tone to them. There were cool elements as well, like newsboy caps and crisp lines that Zac Posen himself was wearing while sitting between Naomi Watts and Susan Sarandon.

“I think that today it’s about connecting to the customer and the public emotionally, and there are different ways to do that. So much of the shows today are from brands where they can do an enormous large-scale event or the environment becomes so much of the show…. I like having the ability to shoot in an environment that lends authenticity, quality and complete vision. I’m sure I will return to runway at some point. I think that I’m really interested in continuing to explore this as a process and sharing the experience with imagery that exudes a mood. Also, being able to represent women of different ages, because that’s more challenging on a runway,” Posen told WWD, explaining the idea behind his fall collection.

The Zac Posen fall/winter 2017-2018 collection is amazing, the presentation and the style were amazing, and even the points that he made with the presentation were clean. The most beautiful thing about the collection was the way the clothes fit the models. Zac Posen’s dedicated to the addressing the female form in a beautiful and updated way.

There is a deep blue trench coat that is stunning and noticeable without any over-the-top details. It was chic and I immediately saw it and wanted it and I imagine a lot of other people will as well. Featuring everything from business and daywear to floral print and floating eveningwear, it was a beautiful collection.

Photos courtesy of Vogue