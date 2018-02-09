Fashion Video

Zac Posen Skips The Runway For an Intimate Shoot With Katie Holmes

Zac Posen Skips The Runway for an Intimate Shoot With Katie Holmes
Designer Zac Posen invited his dear friend Katie Holmes to help him present his Fall 2018 offerings through a series of intimate shots. The actress got captured in Posen’s sublime gowns, sophisticated cocktail dresses, and everyday pieces that ended up in the designer’s lookbook. See a part of their story in this video below.
Photo Credit: Daniel King/Zac Posen

