Zadig & Voltaire Heads to NYFW for Its 20th Anniversary Show

Parisian label Zadig & Voltaire will be traveling to New York for the upcoming February fashion month. The brand will be commemorating its anniversary of 20 years in business; a large initiative the brand has been focusing on lately has been strengthening its business within the United States, so bringing the Zadig & Voltaire 20th anniversary fashion month showing to New York Fashion Week is an easy decision for the brand.

Zadig & Voltaire is headed by designers Paulo Melim Andersson and Cécilia Bönström, who generally opt to show its fashion month presentations in the brand’s hometown of Paris. Moving to New York shows its strengthening relations in the U.S. market as well as an ability to grow and adapt in the world of fashion, which can be a rather daunting task for many designers who get stuck in their own heads.

The brand does already have a decent presence in the U.S., with a total of 25 stores now open within the nation, as well as a new boutique scheduled to open in April in New York City – this will be the fifth of its kind within the state of New York.

Founder and CEO of Zadig & Voltaire, Thierry Gillier, sat down with Bönström, who is also his partner and artistic director, for an interview with WWD. “New York is my second home,” Gillier expressed.

Bönström went on to explain that the upcoming Zadig & Voltaire fall/winter 2017 collection revolves around the idea of the Parisian fashion sense being recreated using New York sensibilities. “It’s a wink to my muse, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy.” It will be interesting to see the brand’s signature rocker-chic clothes bridging the gap between Parisian and American edgy fashion choices.

Going along with the theme of bringing together old and new ideas in fashion, the NYFW lineup will walk down the runway on models who are new to the brand, as well as those who have worked with Zadig & Voltaire in the past. This will be a fun and interesting show with the unique situation laying the perfect base for the rest of the quirks that are popping up in relation to the brand and its moved fashion week show.

Some of the pieces in the runway show will be available for immediate purchase as part of a “see-now-buy-now” model that has been popping up more and more in the past couple runway seasons.

We know we can expect great quality from the brand’s showing just by looking at its past shows, and its designers always know the perfect balance between its edgy rocker aesthetic and sophistication – maybe its shift to New York will bring in some of that sassy edge the city often sees in its street wear. Hopefully some of its pieces will be on the streets soon enough; it’ll be nice to see that classic Parisian style the brand is known for interacting with New York style.

The contemporary fashion label is scheduled to show its fall/winter 2017 runway presentation on February 13 at 2 p.m. at the Skylight Modern in New York City.

Photo courtesy of @zadigetvoltaire