Bella & Anwar Hadid Star in Zadig & Voltaire’s 20th Anniversary Spring 2017 Campaign

Zadig & Voltaire decided to celebrate the release of their 20th anniversary spring 2017 ad campaign with the inclusion of 2 Hadids: up and coming male model Anwar Hadid and Bella Hadid. The two did an excellent job and the name recognition is just what the brand ordered.

Having a Hadid or two in your campaign is apparently going to be the popular choice amongst designers for 2017. It seems that the appearance of Bella, Anwar or Gigi Hadid has become a theme very quickly. It is beginning to seem that the name Hadid is becoming more than just a buzzword and very quickly as we have not even hit the second month of the year yet.

Anwar has a few successful campaigns under his belt already, so he is going to continue to do well as he and Bella wear the array of patterns, sequins, suede and leather in a variety of colors for the Zadig & Voltaire spring 2017 campaign.

The special 20th anniversary Zadig & Voltaire campaign for spring 2017 did actually cast more models than just 20-year-old Bella and 17-year-old Anwar. French model DJ Clara 3000 and Dutch model Vera Van Erp are also featured in the ads.

The collection, which is available for purchase on Zadig & Voltaire’s official website now, is very current and sporty with a slight quirky twist. The ensembles feel as though the person wearing them is a brilliant shopper who can perfectly combine current near urban design with great vintage and thrifting finds.

The Zadig & Voltaire spring 2017 collection features a lot of pants (which I LOVE) in varying lengths and fits that looked great with the wide variety of shoe styles as well. It was an amalgam of interesting aesthetics that made up Zadig & Voltaire’s 20th anniversary spring 2017 campaign.

The shoot was done in Paris’ 16th arrondissement with Zadig & Voltaire office. Fortunately, Zadig & Voltaire is scheduled to do their first New York fashion show in February. With no small amount of attitude, the collection is certain to turn heads.

The outfits look fun to wear and great to be seen and amusingly are the best representation of the spring weather I have seen in a while. Lightweight sweaters and pants, jackets that are great for those in between weather days are some of the amazing pieces featured in the campaign.

In this way the collection is also relatable and I am certain with everything overall being considered, this collection will fare as well as they have continued to do so for the last 20 years. Along with all the fans of the brand I would like to say congrats on the milestone and many more to come!

