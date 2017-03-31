Zara Makes Pink Denim Huge With Its SS 2017 Denim Collection

Zara is really giving its best with its spring/summer 2017 collections, both with its TRF and Studio lines. For its main line, the Spanish retailer has just released a spring 2017 denim collection that makes pink denim one of the trendiest things around, and we are already obsessed with it.

Although Pantone’s color of the year is the optimistically bright Greenery green, pink is still a huge trend in the industry and Zara knows it. Pairing it with a raw and textured fabric like denim is probably just the icing on a cake that already tastes good.

With denim being synonymous with spring and pink with jocosity and lightheartedness, Zara’s SS 2017 denim collection comes just in time to overwhelm us with outfit inspirations aplenty, and those who love to mix and match more conventionally feminine garments with mannish-inspired ones will be particularly happy about this collection.

Three are the line-up’s must-have items, with all of them including an equally huge dose of coolness one cannot help but fall in love with. To make things easier for all those out there who unconditionally love denim, Zara made sure the perfect white t-shirt could get them ready for spring and summer without looking too plain simple.

Embellished with grunge-inspired cutouts at the shoulders, Zara’s white tees are the springy essential par excellence, and will definitely give us something to channel when we are looking for something simple yet edgy to wear. Speaking of wardrobe essentials, the collection also features appealing white shirts and cropped black tees, which will very likely come in handy all year round, too.

The Zara SS 2017 denim collection’s second must-have is, of course, the jean, here translated to an astounding variety of models, figures and adornments. Shredded, cropped, high-waisted, bell-bottom, culottes and especially pink, Zara’s way of treating us to denim pants is one of the most eclectic around, with basically a different style for every personality. Those who already have a plethora of jeans in their wardrobes can always count on Zara’s Nineties-inspired denim skirts, here seen with different cuts and lines, too.

Last but not least, Zara’s SS 2017 denim line-up treats us to one of the most covetable jacket lines you will see in a while, as it includes both metallic, silky bombers and varsity jackets, and denim jackets both in pink and light blue. The pink one is also meant to create a matchy-matchy outfit along with the pink jeans, which in Zara’s SS 2017 denim lookbook got complemented with a gorgeous pair of pointy-toe fuchsia shoes.

Well, if you needed any inspiration to go shopping, you now know Zara is definitely the place to go!

Photos courtesy of Zara