Zara Releases Spring/Summer 2017 Campaign Shot by Steven Meisel

Zara just set the bar higher for any fast-fashion spring 2017 commercial, tapping iconic photographer Steven Meisel for the high-fashion-looking Zara spring/summer 2017 ad campaign.

Zara, which knows it is never too early to start revitalizing our wardrobes with spring trends, just released its SS 2017 campaign overwhelming us with inspirations aplenty, refining everything not only with Steven Meisel’s notorious clean aesthetics when it comes to fashion photography, but also with ballerina-inspired statuesque motifs.

Although this new line-up of Zara mostly exudes strong Vetements-inspired vibes, with the oversized figures dominating the scene, tactic touches of ethereality given by ballet flats, tulle gowns and off-the-shoulder necklines help lighten up the collection with a kind of sophisticated beauty that Meisel effortlessly froze in time. Such a successful outcome is surely enhanced by the campaign’s squad, whose members are models of the moment Vittoria Cerretti, Lexi Boling, Kiki Willems, Leila Goldkuhl, Nora Attal, and Yoon Young Bae.

Zara’s spring/summer 2017 campaign also reveals a sort of fashion statement from the Spanish giant, whose style prerogatives for the warmer seasons appear unapologetically clear. For the upcoming springtime, Zara wants us to focus on the juxtaposition of different styles, for which the separates are basically indispensable.

With ballet- and streetwear-inspired garments being at the core of the Zara spring/summer 2017 collection, the label had fun playing with everything from ultra-relaxed bomber jackets to flirty skirts with romantic A-line figures, at times paired with cozy leggings, at times layered either with sporty-chic boxy crop tops or casual sweaters with feminine ribbons.

Wrapped long dresses with goddess-like vibes also make their appearance in the campaign, treating us to something that could be either layered with something that recalls contrasting styles, or used as a statement pieces whenever we have a fancy event to attend.

The Zara spring 2017 collection’s strength lies, in fact, in its incredible versatility and wearability, which allows us not only to easily transition from day to night, but also to dare with fashion even more.

As for the collection’s most covetable staples, we must address Zara’s spring 2017 footwear line as well, as it not only features delicate ballet flats to walk everywhere in (which one can also personalize thanks to the interchangeable bows!), but also edgy Mary Jane-inspired chunky sandals. Other appealing pieces include soigné leg warmers, chokers, fabric belts to wrap around the waists and roomy tote bags to fill with all of our summertime desires.

Photos courtesy of Zara