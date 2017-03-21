Zara Studio Presents a High-End Ballerina-Inspired Spring 2017 Collection

Zara Studio is presenting one big successful collection after the other, with its latest spring 2017 line-up being predominantly high-end ballerina-inspired and, at times, even refined with cool suburban-chic accents that, when worn, could boost anyone’s confidence.

Besides being undeniably high-end, Zara Studio’s proposals for spring 2017 are also extremely practical and utilitarian, as the Spanish brand took the unpredictable springy weather seriously. For this reason, one of the collection’s absolute must-haves is the coat, here seen as a hybrid between an urban-chic raincoat and a flared, feminine, ballerina-inspired trench coat.

Zara Studio’s spring 2017 collection focuses so much on the coats and the utilitarian wear, that its jacket section brings in even couture-esque bombers, structured coats and oversized, street-wear-inspired jackets that are just the perfect match when juxtaposed with more conventionally feminine garments, such as the collection’s long, wrap dresses.

Although we could regard almost any item from the collection as featuring at least one ballerina-inspired accent, Zara Studio’s main ballerina-approved protagonist is the long, slip wrap dress in pink with a black belt cinched at the waist that is also the collection’s common fil rouge.

Being one of this spring’s and next autumn’s biggest trends, belts are, in fact, everywhere in this lineup, which is great because aside from being stylish they help balance the figures and also treat everyone to a sophisticated spring-approved look that will turn heads for sure. Belts are also featured for some of Zara’s most high-end jumpsuits ever, which got here translated to their more loungewear-inspired styles combining coziness with elegance as a new statement.

The long dress is also available in a cropped version in both black and white, with the former being part of this Zara Studio spring 2017 collection’s total-black section. From dresses to shirts, jackets and ballerina-approved leggings, the line-up comes as essential to those who are looking for black items to add to their total-black wardrobes, and we bet such ensembles will fly off the shelves the soonest.

Last but not least, this collection includes two different, yet equally intriguing, main leitmotifs, namely casual tees and one of Zara Studio’s most covetable accessory lines ever.

While the former section features plain white tees emblazoned either with romantic statements or ballerina shoes, the latter includes everything from delicate chunky Mary Jane sandals to bon-ton lace-up ballerina shoes and even street wear-inspired biker sandals, which means that we officially have all we need to either opt for a coherent total street-wear or ballerina-inspired outfit, or to dare with more mix-and-matched styles all spring long.

Photos courtesy of Zara