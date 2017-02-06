Zara’s TRF Spring 2017 Lookbook Unveils Top Runway Trends

For many, updating the wardrobe for springtime is synonymous with having a look at Zara’s TRF spring lookbooks, as they are always filled with inspirational looks and cutting-edge proposals. After releasing the evocative Zara spring/summer 2017 ad campaign shot by iconic Steven Meisel, for the Zara TRF spring 2017 line the Spanish giant unveiled a lookbook that is equally high-end and visionary, with the garments showcased exuding haute couture-esque motifs one cannot help but fall in love with.

If one had to describe what the latest Zara TRF spring 2017 collection feels like using just one adjective, cutting-edge would probably be the most appropriate word, as those at Zara’s TFR studios took all of the hottest spring 2017 fashion trends and translated them to their more affordable, fresher counterparts. However, besides being unapologetically cutting-edge, the Zara TRF spring 2017 collection is also unashamedly kawaii, with the lookbook being specifically overwhelmed with utterly cute inspirations.

As a result, the main motifs behind this collection of Zara inevitably are the colored patterns and the street-wear-meets-haute-couture figures, with the latter allowing anyone to effortlessly play with high/low combinations of styles anywhere, anytime.

While browsing through the lookbook, one is immediately amazed by the abounding amount of ruches, maxi frills and peplum, and flared cuts that most of the pieces, especially the tops, got refined with, and which will let anyone stand out from the crowd effortlessly. Those who are looking for that one single staple to show off when it is time to take everyone’s breath away, might find their spring 2017 essentials specifically among these Zara TFR proposals, as they stand out in their oversized minimalism, indeed.

Bon ton frills aside, most of the collection’s garments got filtered through an appealing sub-urban-inspired lens too, with oversized volumes being interrupted by either tactic cut-outs or dynamic asymmetrical lines.

Cropped shirts, ultra-miniskirts and long, flared gowns that could be used as the key elements either in any Scandi-chic minimalist or glam-rock outfits, serve up as the needed inspirations to pick something cool and fresh to channel all the spring (and summer) long, whether it is day- or night-time.

Light blue, bubblegum pink, green, black and one of the upcoming season’s must-have shades, namely yellow, are all to be found in this Zara TFR spring 2017 line-up, and could be used either all together for a color-block outfit, or singularly for ton-sur-ton soigné looks.

As for the Zara TFR spring 2017 accessory line, the Spanish retailer opted for similar motifs too, meaning that both those who love street wear-inspired garments, and those who are more keen on bon ton vibes, will find something suitable to wear. Abstract purses with frilled layered figures, wide belts to cinch at the waists, platform sandals, utilitarian backpacks with fancy botanical prints, and even furry key chains are to be found in the collection too, and got mix-and-matched with basically any kind of outfit, proving how versatile and interchangeable they are.

You can find Zara’s TFR spring proposals on zara.com!

Photos courtesy of Zara TRF