Zayn X Versus Versace Collection with Bella Hadid in the Spotlight

The mega-popular British singer Zayn is officially part of the fashion world. The singer is dating one of the most influential It girls Gigi Hadid and most certainly he has to keep up with his better half when it comes to fashion. Zayn and Gigi are a true treat for our eyes when they appear together. They are probably one of the best-dressed celebrity couples both on the streets and the red carpet. Gigi already tried herself as a designer for clothing and accessories. Her collections for Tommy Hilfiger and the most recent capsule collection for Vogue Eyewear are very successful. Recently her boyfriend also stepped in the designer’s shoes and created a capsule collection for Versus Versace.

Gigi Hadid appeared in the promotional images of the campaign and in a cute video that Versace published on their Instagram profile where the model asks Zayn couple personal questions. We guess it’s just a matter of time when we will see Gigi rocking Zayn’s collection on the streets.

The mastermind behind Versace’s designs Donatella Versace is very proud of their collaboration.

“When I see this collection, I see Zayn. His attitude, his energy, and his individuality are in every single piece. I am so proud of what we have achieved together. “The campaign defines everything I love about the new generation today,” the designer said.

Zayn is a real style icon and there is no wonder why one of the most prestigious fashion houses in the world offered him to create a capsule collection. Together with Donatella Versace Zayn had a chance to create pieces that allow him to express his youthful spirit through clothing. The collection will also help Zayn to reach to all his fans that admire his unique style.

The singer was equally excited about the collaboration. Considering the fact that he grew up in a middle-class family, Zayn never expected that he would be the one to design a collection for Versace. In fact, he didn’t even believe that he would ever be able to afford their signature pieces. The 24-year old star described the collection as the coolest thing he has ever done.

“When I was a kid growing up in Bradford, England, wearing knock-off Versace, I never thought that one day I would actually be designing my own collection.”

The star of his campaign is the infamous sister of his girlfriend, Bella Hadid. On Saturday Zayn gave us a sneak peek of his collection for Versus Versace. On the pictures, we could see the gorgeous Bella Hadid wearing Zayn’s debut designs. He also shared a picture of himself wearing a military green jacket that definitely matches his signature style. He dyed his hair green to match the coat. The 24-year old singer’s collection is full of khaki green pieces as well as other designs in burgundy, black and white. Bella, on the other hand, was dressed in a sporty monochromatic purple outfit. To avoid confusion the famous singer added the hashtag #zaynxversus below the picture on Instagram.

The inspiration for the collection were Zayn and his friends. His goal was to make a collection that would represent the way his friends dress on the streets. The youthful edgy designs express the attitude of the streets and are a stylish mix of sports and functionality.

Zayn’s unique street style has a rock roll feel. The famous singer also added some rock n’ roll vibes to his debut designs for Versus Versace. Pieces such as the leather pants, skirt, dress, and jeans with lacing represent the old school part of the collection.

On the other hand, the bralettes, crop tops, bomber jacket and some coordinates represent the modern and cool athleisure side of the collection.

As for the men’s designs, Zayn’s classics such as cool bomber jackets, distressed denim jackets, t-shirts, and sweatshirts with unique prints are the most present pieces in the collection. The men’s collection also has some sports pieces for maximum comfort. The Men’s Active clothes are all black and white. They are also a couple of men’s accessories that feature patchwork that celebrates the label like the backpack bellow on the picture.

Since the collection has both men’s and women’s designs it’s just a matter of time when Gigi and Zayn will be spotted with twinning outfits on the streets.

Photo Courtesy of Versus Versace