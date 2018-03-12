Celebrities Fashion Trends

Zendaya To Drop Capsule with Boohoo

Zendaya is already a style maven at only 21. You simply can’t miss her cool fashion choices whether she is on the red carpet or just keeping it casual on the streets. She gave her fans a piece of her style with the Daya by Zendaya label that launched in 2016. Unfortunately, the young star had to cut ties with the company that was producing her clothing items after many customers complained that they have never received their orders. Daya by Zendaya had very affordable price points which resonated with the star’s young fan base. Naturally, fans were very disappointed when her label got canceled.

Zendaya to Drop Capsule With Boohoo maxi dress over a white tee and fanny pack

We have good news for all those who were patiently waiting for Zendaya’s next budget-friendly fashion project. The actress teamed up with the affordable retailer Boohoo on a capsule collection. The millennials’ favorite clothing company tapped the star to curate a line of spring and summer looks for every occasion. Zendaya is about to drop a whopping 50-piece capsule collection with pieces that range from trending athleisure ensembles to classy dresses. The curated line dubbed The Zendaya Edit will bring freshness into your spring/summer wardrobe without hurting your wallet.

Zendaya to Drop Capsule With Boohoo striped shorts suit

Zendaya to Drop Capsule With Boohoo lavander satin suit

The star can pull off pretty much everything from a glamorous cocktail dress to tracksuit with high heels, so feel free to keep your hopes up high for the capsule. She already modeled some of the pieces for the campaign, flaunting stylish combos that deserve to be seen on Instagram. So far we could see that there is an insanely chic striped suit as well as lavender satin one, street-ready wide-leg jeans, Instagrammable ruffle tops, pale yellow denim coordinates and more. Judging by the first look at the collection, Zendaya most certainly has even more exciting pieces up her sleeve. She also wants you to shop without spending a fortune.

“I know my fans, and I know what’s important to them. They are chic, fashion-forward and love clothes, but like most people wanna be able to ball on a budget. So I felt this was a perfect fit, to help them choose some easy pieces that aren’t just ‘trendy’ but also attainable.”

Zendaya to Drop Capsule With Boohoo ruffled top

Zendaya to Drop Capsule With Boohoo wide leg jeans

The Zendaya Edit by Boohoo includes pieces with prices that start at $5 and nothing is over $100. The size-range is quite inclusive and goes from 4 to 22 US sizes. The capsule will drop on March 21. Until then enjoy Zendaya’s chic campaign for Boohoo and get ready to steal her looks.

Zendaya to Drop Capsule With Boohoo metallic gold jacket

Zendaya to Drop Capsule With Boohoo pastel yellow coordinates

