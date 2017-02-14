Zimmermann’s Fall/Winter 2017-2018 Collection Combines ’20s With Men’s Wear Touches

Australian brand Zimmermann showed the fall/winter 2017-2018 ready-to-wear collection in an arresting compilation of textures and expectations. In line with several other collections this season, Zimmermann decided to empower women through their collection. As such the collection itself was fierce, edgy and unapologetic, stretched over several different fashion styles, genres and decades.

Textures, ruffles and prints are not a new thing for Zimmermann collections by any means. The start of the show commenced with a startling loud noise that caused a few front row occupiers to jump just a bit. The show, titled ‘The Maples’ definitely holds its ground. The creative director, Nicky Zimmermann spoke backstage saying: “It was a bit of a Twenties influence for us. We wanted to really mix up the masculine with the feminine this time.”

The inspirations for the collection were pretty amazing, and as such it is no wonder that the Zimmermann fall 2017 collection itself was so incredible. The women of the Maples, a housing building that was the home for students attending the Women’s College at the University of Sydney post World War I, sported sport jackets over cricket whites by day, and by night they paired delicate drop waist dresses and oversized men’s coats.

The translation of this aesthetic went over well, easily noticed and understood, though some had elements a bit too far out of bounds to clearly match up with the Maples reference, but the look was nice all the same. Square necklines and squared off shoulders were interestingly detailed and cleanly displayed even with all the ruffles and lace. The styles and designs are also very flattering on several different body types.

Though the ‘20s were clearly referenced it was a very modern collection full of bohemian looks, lace, ruffles and strong stark contrasts. The silhouettes are loose and fluttery allowing for the transition from comfortable and casual daywear to interesting eveningwear when necessary.

Many of the skirts had longer tails in the back, which featured the same light, lacey and delicate textures of the dresses. The final result was a floating and youthful aesthetic that showed off the femininity of the collection and enhanced the range of stylishness many of us are accustomed to.

The combination, especially with the inclusion of men’s sport coats and the shearling outerwear options made for a tough presentation with a healthy dose of the past to it that still accents and supports femininity and strength. The Zimmermann fall 2017 collection at New York Fashion Week showed off a lot more than just style, and the incorporation of these lingerie and lace inspired looks and outerwear will make a fantastic addition to a great many wardrobes around the world.

Photos courtesy of Zimbio