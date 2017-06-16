Fashion

Zimmermann Resort 2018 Collection

By Updated on

Unlike every other collection that has a background story of a person or event that served as an inspiration, this year’s Zimmermann Resort 2018 Collection is a brand new story. The designer Nicky decided to invent a character that would be her main focus while she worked on the designs for the brand’s latest Collection. That is how she got the idea for her imaginary muse who is a strong, fierce lady with a Latin spirit.

Zimmermann Resort 2018 Collection while lace dress

Zimmermann Resort 2018 Collection dress

“Usually when I do a ready-to-wear collection I start from a point of memory or something that is close to me personally but this time we decided to build ourselves a muse. We began with the idea of a person—a fiery, lovelorn artist.”- Nicky explained backstage.

Zimmermann Resort 2018 Collection pants and crop top

Zimmermann Resort 2018 Collection skirt and blouse

The designs have interesting artistic elements. We couldn’t miss the white fabric with black prints that remind of brushstrokes. The wide high-waisted skirt combined with a cute crop top with wide sleeves is a summer must-have. There is also a very youthful and cool set of a shirt, ruffled shorts and a wide belt placed on the waist.

Zimmermann Resort 2018 Collection skirt and crop top

Zimmermann Resort 2018 Collection shirt and shorts

The Latin vibe can be spotted in the variety of ruffles. You can see them on dresses, shorts, tops and even swimwear. Polka dots also found their place in Zimmermann’s collection. Besides the polka dots, stripes and florals, the most noticeable print in the collection are the tiny black hearts. The fun summer lace gives a romantic note to the Resort 2018 Collection. The different fabrics, prints, and designs make the collection very romantic, feminine and spiced up with elements of the hot Latin style at the same time.

“We love texture and I love embroideries but it is about mixing that feminine element with something a little bit stronger in spirit” – says Nicky.

Zimmermann Resort 2018 Collection polka dot dress

Zimmermann Resort 2018 Collection dress

The swimwear is out of this world. High-waisted bottoms, with striking tops, and even some lace ruffles.  Zimmermann’s swimwear creations are definitely something new and spectacular on the beach fashion scene.

Zimmermann Resort 2018 Collection swimsuit

Zimmermann Resort 2018 Collection swimsuit

Sisters Nicky and Simone Zimmermann started their eponymous brand back in 1991. It all started with Nicky designing dresses and selling them in Australia, and now 25 years later they are the owners of a worldwide known brand. Her signature designs are recognizable for their femininity, interesting patterns, and unique details. Also, the fashion brand is very popular for their unique swimwear designs, just like the ones they presented in the Resort 2018 collection.

Zimmermann Resort 2018 Collection ruffled dress

Zimmermann Resort 2018 Collection while lace dress

Photo Courtesy: Zimmermann

