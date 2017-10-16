The famous singer and actress Zoe Kravitz is the face of Saint Laurent’s Spring 2018 campaign. Both Zoe and Saint Laurent announced the collaboration on Instagram. They used the most popular social media platform to present the brand new black-and-white ad pictures. For now, they only served us several fierce looks, all of them designed and styled by Anthony Vaccarello.

The ad campaign was shot by the famous fashion photographer David Sims. In the black-and-white pictures, Kravitz radiates with sexiness and class. For some reason, Anthony Vaccarello enjoys black-and-white photos. Most of Saint Lauren’s campaigns so far were done in black and white.

In one of the looks, you will see the beautiful Kravitz rocking a pair of washed denim jeans. They are complemented with a simple black bra and excessive jewelry. Anthony finished off the look with a mesmerizing embellished bomber jacket. There is a hint of rock ‘n’ roll in this outfit, and that is the type of style that Zoe does best.

The second outfit is much more feminine but also powerful at the same time. Zoe is wearing what seems to be a black corset top that reveals a lot of skin. The tank top is paired with black jeans. Kravitz once again wears statement accessories by Saint Laurent.

At the end of July this year, the luxury fashion house introduced Zoe as the ambassador of YSL Beauty. The collaboration wasn’t a surprise at all, considering that the young beauty is a rising star in the industry. YSL Beauty tapped the renowned makeup artist Tom Pecheux as global beauty director in the beginning of 2017. The brand is undeniably planning to take makeup to a whole new level with such a powerful team. Zoe is the daughter of singer Lenny Kravitz and model and actress Lisa Bonet. She inherited her mother’s model genes and is on the way of making a stellar acting career.

Zoe Kravitz and the Parisian luxury house are a perfect match. She has that fierce attitude that is also a part of Vaccarello’s designs and knows how to wear them with confidence. We can’t wait to see the rest of the advertising material and feast our eyes on the stunning designs. When you pair bold personality like Zoe and fashion master like Vaccarello something wonderful must happen.

Photo Credit: David Sims