Zoe Kravitz & Kaia Gerber Front Saint Laurent’s Fall 2018 Ads

It might be only spring for us, but all of the luxury fashion houses are already debuting their Fall 2018 campaigns. In the fashion world everything moves so fast, so if you want to stay on top you have to be innovative and unique. It doesn’t seem that Saint Laurent is having a problem with any of that. The high-end label just released the photos from their Fall 2018 campaign. And who else to better present new releases than a popular celebrity. To make things even better, Saint Laurent tapped two trending names for their most recent campaign.

Zoe Kravitz and Kaia Gerber Front Saint Laurent’s Fall 2018 Ads animal print boots shorts jacket

In the course of two weeks, the label released shots with Zoe Kravitz and Kaia Gerber as the leading roles. In the most recent ones, we have the honor to see the gorgeous Zoe flaunting Anthony Vaccarello’s stunning fall pieces. The actress/singer shows off her bold buzz cut in sky-high boots with an eye-catching cheetah print. The super-short embellished shorts are a standout element in her look, with a great chance of them being sold-out within days in the upcoming season. The outfit is finished off with a military-style coat, embellished on the collars and the bottom trim of the sleeves.

Zoe Kravitz and Kaia Gerber Front Saint Laurent’s Fall 2018 Ads animal print boots shorts jacket

All of the shots are done in black and white by the photography genius David Sims. Alastair McKimm is the stylist behind the chic looks of Kravitz. As an addition to the photos, Saint Laurent also released a short film with Zoe as the leading protagonist. In it, she makes some sultry moves to the seductive sounds of “Venus in Furs” by the Velvet Underground. The actress was announced as the brand’s beauty ambassador last year in July. Since then, she also starred in Saint Laurent’s Spring 2018 campaign. It seems that she’s the perfect match to represent Vaccarello’s visions. Zoe’s personal style is very close to what the designer creates.

Zoe Kravitz and Kaia Gerber Front Saint Laurent’s Fall 2018 Ads jeans shirt bandana

Kaia’s part in the ads debuted last week. The gorgeous 16-year-old daughter of Cindy Crawford walked two of Saint Laurent’s runway shows and now scored a role in their official campaigns. Once again shot by David Sims and styled by Alistair McKimm, Gerber’s looks feature a more western vibe.

Zoe Kravitz and Kaia Gerber Front Saint Laurent’s Fall 2018 Ads jeans animal print shirt embellished belt

Ever since Anthony Vaccarello joined the label, he transformed it into one of the most sought-after brands with numerous celebrity collaborations. His edgy esthetics is what makes Millennials want to get more and more of what Saint Laurent offers.

Photo Credit: Saint Laurent

