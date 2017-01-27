Zuhair Murad’s Couture Spring 2017 Collection Was a Firework of Colors

Zuhair Murad drew inspiration from a Japanese pyrotechnics display for his spring 2017 couture collection on January 25. The inspiration showed up very literally in some prints and slightly more subtly in the silhouettes. The firework prints were brilliant explosions of color that were just photos of the pyrotechnics printed on the fabric. The color was saturated and bold, so between the quality and color the pieces kept looking luxurious and expensive.

One dress, a black gown with a high slit showed how striking the print could be. It came across as being novel without being gaudy, which is impressive considering the non-elegant print Murad was working with.

Other couture eveningwear on the Zuhair Murad Couture spring 2017 runway took inspiration from the colors of fireworks, and the entire presentation unfolded like a story. Black and white pieces began the collection, just like the night sky, then red was introduced, followed by fuchsia, pale purple, emerald green, and blue, before ending in a series of white garments complete with a finale bridal gown.

The overall color story shows a slow motion rendition of the colors a firework explodes into when released into a dark night sky, so it’s a stunning visual even without the prints directing you right to the firework theme.

Volume in some silhouettes also helped contribute to the firework theme. Voluminous shoulders were common, especially at the beginning. In fact, the first dress to walk the runway was a semi-sheer mini option with tulle ruffles on the exterior from wrist to wrist.

Fireworks weren’t the only things on Murad’s mind, however. He also cited the TV series “Dynasty” as a source of inspiration for the silhouettes. By looking at all of the extravagant skirts, ruffles, and bow details, the connection is easy to see. The glitz and glamour notable throughout the Zuhair Murad Couture spring/summer 2017 collection could easily fall in either of those categories, so they are sources of inspiration that tie together very easily.

But the point, which brought everything together, was sparkle and glitz. In some garments, glimmer was embedded into the fabrics themselves with shining threads and thin embellishments woven directly into the pieces; others used bolder embellishments or entire garments made of sequined fabric for a less subtle approach; accessories like belts and earrings gave the final doses of sparkle, as did the extravagant tiara, in the case of the luxe bridal gown!

Speaking of the bridal gown, it stayed true to the theme of the line and flowed cohesively with the other silhouettes in the line. The silver detailing worked well as a supplement to the firework theme, but without context you might not even connect the silver pattern to pyrotechnics at all. The model was styled with a glowing pale face, like a regal ice queen, so it’s styled here as a superb winter bridal gown.

A notable red gown had an exceptionally high slit in the front, which added to the drama of the ruffled satin skirt as it swept the floor. Paired with a plunging neckline covered by thin mesh and surrounded by loose sequins, there was a lot of skin showing while also maintaining a demure mood in an intriguing illusion. It’s dresses like this that make it so exciting waiting to see what celebrities will be wearing from the runways to different formal events in the coming months!

The green and blue pieces were just as jaw-dropping, as was any other color presented in the runway lineup. Red might not be the most red carpet-friendly color, so it’s exciting to know that there are so many other dramatic, elegant options in other colors more suited to those types of events.

It’s an interesting thing to note, that all of the designs here were passable back when “Dynasty” took place, in the ‘80s, as well as today, as seen in result events like the inaugural ball, not to mention red carpet appearances. There’s something so timeless about the dresses here, even the more abstract details that are so fitting for awards season.

