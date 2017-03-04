Zuhair Murad’s Fall/Winter 2017-18 RTW Collection Goes Sixties

The Zuhair Murad fall/winter 2017-2018 ready-to-wear collection brought a lot of fall contemporary looks out that are perfect for nearly any occasion. Cute little dresses, gowns, perfect work attire, very glamour ‘see and be seen’ outerwear and incredible workmanship were seen from the beginning to the end of the runway presentation with not a single misstep regarding the design.

Embellishments of beautifully, richly colored florals over sheers, accented with beading and feathers made an incredible choice to close the show. The textures created in his gowns are amazing, some including sheer ruffles and beading on already textured flowing skirts, feathers that float along the bottom of the gown and catch every whisper of air with each movement and even lace fringe adorning tiers of a long skirt.

There was actually quite a bit of lace used in Zuhair Murad’s fall 2017 collection – unsurprising given that lace is always popular, but the interesting details that he embellished the lace with in certain tops were mind-blowing. Aesthetically Zuhair Murad’s clothes always seem a bit daring and dramatic without creating the appearance of an attention-starving individual. Rather his clothes draw attention due to the flattering nature of their design and the embellishments that are easy to appreciate as beautifully done.

Zuhair Murad is a personal favorite for a lot of reasons. Each season he shows a beautiful collection that exemplifies understanding of the female form, incredible tailoring, elegance, chicness and drama (always the perfect amount of drama) with stunning blends and well coordinated outfits. His use of color is never overbearing and always interesting and unique, and the embellishments are fantastic in how they are chosen, placed and implemented.

Zuhair Murad’s clothes are always trendy with just enough difference to set a person apart in a room full of trendsetters. He has a perfect sense of balance and his collections, every beautiful one, reflect this balance. The Zuhair Murad fall/winter 2017-18 collection is no different, providing a variety of silhouettes and featuring rich colors – pops of marigold and lavender, lots of black and white, shades of teal, and rich blue and green embroidery.

One of the most amazing and really wearable looks in the Zuhair Murad fall 2017 collection was the blue and green floral embellished leather jacket paired with the similarly embroidered skinny black jeans. The jacket was completely magnificent and holds steady as a great option even amongst his other outerwear pieces, tailored jackets and black and white fur coats, a stunning hooded black cape a black lace detailed floor-length coat.

The ensembles were inescapably amazing; every look was full of details to keep the eye interested even in the black on black ensembles. A black skirt trimmed and embellished in leather was beautiful with the velvet lace accented cape. This was another excellent, successful show for Zuhair Murad.

Photos courtesy of Vogue