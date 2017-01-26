Zuhair Murad’s Pre-Fall 2017 Collection Brings In Chinese Embroidery & ’80s Fashion

Zuhair Murad’s pre-fall 2017 collection had the expected amount of flair and sparkle in a great new collection that still happened to have plenty of nostalgia. Represented in the collection are the design sparking inspirations of Chinese embroidery and graphics and the out there fashions of the ‘80s.

The use of very ‘80s style tulle, organza, lame and lace embellished with flowers and swirls and beautiful birds with sparkle strategically placed all over, is absolutely beautiful. The marriage of textures and styles was strange, but it works beautifully from top to bottom on every ensemble. Zuhair Murad’s collections always bring the perfect mix of drama and glamour in perfect cuts and silhouettes to flatter the female form.

There is a lot of contrast play involved in the Zuhair Murad pre-fall 2017 collection. The contrast between textures is evident on denim pants with embroidery and beading, multiple layered skirts, accentuating ruffles and intricate cuts. Even the stockings have textures!

A lot of the shoes were black with bright shiny pink, perfectly placed ruffles, and there were also ruffles on other shoes. Overall the collection has a bit of whimsy to it, but equal amounts of edge and class. The sheer panels offer another point for the eye to be drawn to, adding a sultry element without diminishing the level of chicness in the designs and the overall feel that has brought back customers season after season.

Something that is often overlooked is the pants. The Zuhair Murad pre-fall 2017 collection has pink tuxedo pants with black tuxedo stripes, well fit tailored black pencil pants and wide legged, high waisted pink pants that stand out beautifully.

The difference in Zuhair Murad collections and others is the amount of detail and contrast that never overpowers the final intention to provide beautiful clothes that look incredible on his clients. The tailoring looks excellent from every angle, adding a touch of volume in the shoulders and skirts. The movement and volume built into the ensembles is in more than just the skirts of some looks. Several of the tops and the shoes are embellished with floating layers and ruffles.

The transition between looks is cohesive and the color scheme – black and pink – is amazing and intriguing. Though no one could ever accuse Zuhair Murad of designing with a palette lacking in color, with this type of dual color set he really made an impressive collection that was built on a base of pink, black, textures and shapes.

The sparkle was as beautifully placed as it has been in each of Zuhair Murad’s collections. Everything was wonderfully cut. It is for all of these reasons that Zuhair Murad has a strong and committed following that grows each season.

Photos courtesy of Vogue