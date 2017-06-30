Zuhair Murad Resort 2018 Collection

For his Resort 2018 Collection, Zuhair Murad focused more on the everyday wear. But that doesn’t mean that he didn’t implement his recognizable glow and glamor. Rich lace, embroideries, embellishments and colorful fabrics are always a must-have in Zuhair’s collections. This collection is the perfect example of his limitless creativity and eye for detail.



For the Resort 2018 collection, Murad opted for beautiful lace in pink, black, deep red and several shades of blue. When it comes to patterns and embroidery, there are a lot of options. The designs are enriched with multicolored floral embroideries, stunning castles in the clouds, and millions of stars and starbursts. One of the most eye-catching patterns is the unicorn one.



Zuhair Murad designed a collection that has two completely different sides. One of them is dark, predominantly colored in black and dark blue hues. The other one, has a very gentle and soft note, with bright colors such as pink, baby blue, and orange.



The collection can also be divided into two more parts. There are super-elegant and breath-taking dresses, that are reserved for the red carpet. The other part is presented with pieces that are not red carpet material but are meant to be worn every day.



It is impossible to point out the most beautiful piece in a Zuhair Murad collection. In the everyday section, Murad has the perfect pants, skirts, blazers, and shirts for the contemporary working woman. A magnificent belted embellished jacket, and a dark blue trench coat, with sleeves made of lace, are one of the most prominent designs in this section.

One of the most romantic gowns in the collection is the astonishing V-neck, long-sleeved dress with embroideries of unicorns, trees, stars, and nymphs. The amazing patterns are hard to miss. The designer used the same patterns on an elegant mini dress and a classy chiffon blouse.



The designer also included several of his fabulous jumpsuits in the Resort 2018 Collection. All of them are dripping in embellishments. A deep red, pleated and wide-leg jumpsuit is one of the biggest standouts in the collection.



The Lebanese designer is famous for his whimsical and glamorous creations, that rule many red carpets. His haute couture designs are worn by celebrities such as Jenifer Lopez, Beyoncé, Katy Perry and much more. His Resort 2018 Collection is as powerful and as beautiful as all of his previous work.

