All the Chic Ways to Wear a Lob

Lob hairstyles are actually a longer version of the bob. Last year, the lob became one of the trendiest hairstyles among the celebrities. The lob is low-maintenance and surprisingly easy to style. This is definitely one of the most popular haircuts at the moment, that is ideal for any season. It is also perfect for any hair color, and you can experiment with highlights, ombre styles, balayage and more. If you are tired of styling your long hair every single day, this shorter version might be ideal for you.

A lot of women are scared to try a short bob, so that is why they decide to go with a lob first. The simplest and very sophisticated version is the sleek, straight lob. All you need is a strengthening iron and you are ready to go. If you prefer a messy hairstyle you can add loose, beachy waves to your lob. And if you have a special event to attend you can go with voluminous glamorous curls.

Many celebrities found the lob as the perfect hairstyle. Bella Hadid, for example, decided to cut her long beautiful hair and rock this hairstyle right before the MET Gala. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is another beauty who knows how to wear a lob. In other words, this hairstyle flatters every single face shape. Take a look at the celebrities who tried the long bob, and get inspired for your next haircut.

