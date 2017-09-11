Gallery Hairstyles

Biggest SS 2018 Hair Trends Straight from NYFW

By Updated on

It seems that Spring 2018 will be the season of natural beauty. We are already halfway through the New York Fashion Week that started on Thursday. The hair and makeup trends so far have been very unexpected. Usually, the runway trends are extravagant and hard to implement in everyday life. This time, things are different. Most of the designers decided to go with relaxed and natural hairstyles that are easy to recreate.

A lot of the designers opted for simple but masculine haircuts. Tom Ford, who threw an amazing opening of the New York Fashion Week presented bold buzz cuts with side bangs. Victoria Beckham had short hairstyles on her spring show as well.

Philipp Plein is the designer who always stands out from the crowd. For the presentation of his Spring 2018 collection, Plein showed fun hairstyles. The models rocked extremely long braids that were overly-accessorized with colorful flowers.

Another standout moment is the slicked-back hairstyle. Jason Wu stayed faithful to his recognizable aesthetics and chose this chic hairstyle for his spring show. The hairstylist Holli Smith did a side parted simple wet look for his models.

Here are some of the biggest hair trends to expect in Spring 2018, coming straight from the runways of SS 2018 New York Fashion Week.

Philipp Plein

Biggest SS 2018 Hair Trends Straight from NYFW long braid flowers
Photo Credit: @philipppleininternational/Instagram
