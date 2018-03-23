Hairstyles Trends

Blackberry Hair is The Unexpected Spring Hair Color Trend

By Updated on

Spring is usually the season where most ladies get a lighter hair color or at least highlights. Many of us love the idea to get a new more vibrant hair color with the change of the season. When it comes to spring, it turns out that ladies aren’t following the old rule anymore. The trendiest spring hair color on Pinterest right now is Blackberry hair. This information comes as a surprise since this is not a typical spring color. We have come a long way with bright and colorful spring hair color trends that it seems some ladies had enough of them. The cool, dark blackberry hair dye jobs beat all the traditional spring hair color trends as the most pinned on Pinterest.

Blackberry Hair is the Unexpected Spring Hair Color Trend purple hair balayage
Photo By: @shmeggsandbaconn/Instagram
Blackberry Hair is the Unexpected Spring Hair Color Trend purple hair balayage
Photo By: @touchupssalon/Instagram

What’s so special about this hair color? First of all, it’s most certainly the easiest way to stand out when everyone else is getting a lighter dye job. Second, you and your hairstylist can get creative and come up with a custom mix. The color options range from dark purple and blue tones to a bit warmer burgundy ones. Anyway, you should keep your custom mix on the cool, dark side if you want to become a proud owner of blackberry hair color.

Blackberry Hair is the Unexpected Spring Hair Color Trend purple hair balayage
Photo By: @kaylien_/Instagram
Blackberry Hair is the Unexpected Spring Hair Color Trend purple hair balayage
Photo Credit: Pinterest

One of the first who has put this hair color trend on the map was Rockville, MD-based hairstylist Meghan Schipani. She created a bold blackberry-hued hair color combo by using the infamous balayage highlighting technique. Her client had a dark brown hair, so Schipani highlighted only the strands she was going to cover in purple. It turns out that you can leave your roots untouched and avoid damaging your hair too much. The hairstylist used 3 shades of purple to give dimension to her client’s hair. Meghan revealed that she used L’Anza Haircare Vibes hair colors for this look.

Blackberry Hair is the Unexpected Spring Hair Color Trend purple hair balayage
Photo By: @shmeggsandbaconn/Instagram
Blackberry Hair is the Unexpected Spring Hair Color Trend purple hair
Photo Credit: Pinterest

The coloring process might sound challenging, but the blackberry hair color is very low-maintenance. Since this is a balayage look, it grows out beautifully. This dark purple hair color fades into pretty lavender, so you don’t have to worry about frequent touch-ups. The pastel lavender tone will still look amazing, so it seems that the blackberry hair color would be a perfect choice for busy ladies.

Blackberry Hair is the Unexpected Spring Hair Color Trend purple hair balayage
Photo Credit: Pinterest
Blackberry Hair is the Unexpected Spring Hair Color Trend purple hair
Photo Credit: Pinterest

To keep your blackberry dye job vibrant for a longer time, hairstylists advice using sulfate-free shampoo and conditioner. To preserve the fresh purple tone you can also use a colored conditioner.

Recent Posts

Blackberry Hair is The Unexpected Spring Hair Color Trend

Hairstyles Trends

Blackberry Hair is The Unexpected Spring Hair Color Trend

Spring is usually the season where most ladies get a lighter hair color or at least highlights. Many of us love the idea to get a new more vibrant hair color with the change of...

ColourPop’s New Collection Will Get You In a Vacation Mode

Perfumes & Makeup Video

ColourPop’s New Collection Will Get You In a Vacation Mode

The beloved affordable makeup brand Colourpop Cosmetics teamed up with YouTuber Eva Gutowski on a fun summer-ready collection. Take a look at the vacation-inspired products in this video.

Outfit Of The Week 3/26/18

Accessories Fashion shopping Style Tips Trends

Outfit Of The Week 3/26/18

This week I started making my final agenda for my trip to Paris next month, so in that spirit I naturally went Parisian with my outfit of the week. It's SO simple to put together,...

Beyoncé Found The Prettiest Spring Dress

Celebrities Fashion

Beyoncé Found The Prettiest Spring Dress

Beyoncé is ready for spring! The trend-setting diva stunned in a gorgeous spring dress even Kate Middleton would wear. Watch the video for all of the outfit details!

Kim Kardashian’s Affordable Tip For Ageless Body

Beauty Tips Celebrities Video

Kim Kardashian’s Affordable Tip For Ageless Body

Kim Kardashian West has an array of things that keep her looking like an ageless doll, but there is one affordable trick we can all try! Watch the video for more details.