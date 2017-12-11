Chic Fishtail Braid Hairstyles To Swoon Over

You can never get bored of braids. They are the single, most innovative thing you can do to your hair. That’s because there are so many different styles to flaunt. Also, braids on Instagram are huge right now. So if this is your favorite social media platform, you will have plenty of inspiration. Among the many choices, you will find the fishtail braids most flattering.

Each day we get to know about different trends. There are women that have the same hairstyle every single day. But also, there are the ones that are open to experimenting. Plus, it is easy to get bored of the common beach waves, ponytails and sleek looks. That is why every single lady needs a little push to involve more innovative ideas in her hairstyle. Thankfully braids are always here to upgrade your appearance. There isn’t a single red carpet where celebrities didn’t flaunt a braided do. They are also the favorite element to many famous bloggers.

The fishtail is one of the easiest, most versatile types of braids. It looks gorgeous but on first sight, it might look complicated too. On the contrary, you will nail the braiding technique on the first try. There are many different tutorials online that can help you get this chic do.

It is also great for every hair length. If you have long hair you can experiment with different styles. Starting from a voluminous messy fishtail, to a fishtail crown the options are endless. Another trending thing right now is to involve several types of braids in one look. French and Dutch braids can also be a great addition to your hairstyle.

Half-up half-down hairstyles are trending at the moment. Instead of just curling your hair and doing a half-up, you can involve a fishtail crown. Just braid two fishtails from both frontal sections and pin them with a chic hair accessory in the back. This is a red carpet-worthy do and will look great for any occasion. These braids can elevate your simple updo. You can add a side fishtail or do a messy bun with different braids. Another option is a voluminous large fishtail with your whole hair.

Fishtail braids will make your hairstyle stand out. We chose several gorgeous dos that are also very trendy at the moment. If you’ve been looking for a good way to upgrade your hairstyle feel free to flip through the images below.